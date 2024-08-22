Popular shop reopens after expansion.
The Edinburgh Woollen Mill staff were joined by Polegate Mayor Cllr Dan Dunbar to cut the ribbon and welcome customers back into the new shop after relocating into the larger space.
Cllr Dan Dunbar, Mayor of Polegate, commented: “I was pleased to join the Edinburgh Woollen team for their reopening within the popular Garden Centre and help welcome customers into the new store.”
Mark Taylor, Area Manager for the store, said: “We are excited to welcome visitors back to our relocated store to explore our wonderful collections.”
Visitors to the new store can browse some of The Edinburgh Woollen Mill’s most sought-after men’s and ladieswear collections, including Country Rose, Isle, Honor Millburn, James Pringle and PG Field as well as a full range of gifts and accessories.
