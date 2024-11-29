Positive feedback received for Hailsham's High Street Post Office

Hailsham's town centre post office, which opened its doors in July 2019, has received further positive feedback from residents and customers, again praising the branch team for its customer service, providing access to banking services amid forthcoming bank branch closures, and for responding to community needs.

Some recent feedback received from Hailsham customers via social media or the Town Council's website:

"I couldn’t manage without this Post Office. I can access every service I need, from car tax, passport photos, paying money into my bank and posting and collecting Evri parcels, to name but a few."

"The staff are knowledgeable and professional."

Hailsham Post Office (10 High Street)

"A real asset to our High Street."

"So pleased to have the [post office] team with their expertise and always a cheerful service."

"Our great community asset."

"I commented about the great service provided for replacement passports and, as the assistant predicted, they arrived 7 days later. Fantastic!"

"We had to renew our passports this week, so we used the service at the Post Office. It was so easy and really recommend it."

"Well done everyone. An amazing achievement for your community."

"Checking service was a great facility. Knowledgeable staff too."

"It's great to have a Post Office, it's definitely a much-needed service."

"I hadn't realised you can pay cheques in at the Post Office. I am pleased to hear it."

"Always a smile [and] an excellent service from the post office team, long may it continue."

"Thank you to all the staff there for their excellent service."

"The staff are pleasant, helpful and friendly.... and are a very valued part of our community."

Believed to be the first council in the UK to operate a post office, the Town Council took over the lease of the High Street premises before arranging a complete refurbishment of the new facility and official opening to the public this month five years ago.

The modern, open-plan premises provides all the standard counter services, and the same wide range of Post Office products and services are available, including banking services for personal customers and small businesses.

Town Clerk and Postmaster, John Harrison said: "Since taking over the franchise for the town centre post office and ultimately saving the essential community facility from closure, the public have commended the Town Council and continue to show their appreciation by way of proving feedback online and in-person at the branch."

"It’s wonderful that our town centre post office is conveniently located for local businesses and residents, especially the elderly who often rely heavily on ease of access to local post office services."

As a result of the future closure of Hailsham's Lloyd's and Halifax bank branches (recently postponed until March 2025), the Town Council wishes to assure customers that normal bank transactions can be carried out in branch at the town centre Post Office, including business deposits.Residents can access their high street bank accounts at the Post Office - this service is free of charge and, provided customers have their debit card with them, they can check your balance and withdraw or deposit cash. If you don’t have a debit card, some banks will still allow you to deposit cash via the Post Office, if you have a deposit slip.

The Post Office's free everyday banking service is available to both businesses and individuals.

However, customers cannot transfer money from their account at the Post Office, or get advice on savings, credit, mortgages or other forms of lending offered by your bank. For these, you will need to contact your bank direct or visit in-branch. Information on which banks offer what services at the Post Office is available online at https://www.postoffice.co.uk/everydaybanking.

"Many banks tell us that changes in customer behaviour have been the driving force and principal reason for bank branch closures," added Mr Harrison. "An increasing number of people bank online and consequently make far fewer visits to branches. Whilst we fully understand the considerable uptake in the use of online banking in recent years, there are still people, particularly the elderly, who like to visit their branches and bank in person."

"This is where the town centre Post Office can help, taking into account the forthcoming closure of the local Lloyds and Halifax branches, but with transactions for customers of other banks and building societies too."

In addition to banking services being available at the post office, LINK, the UK's cash access and ATM network has recently confirmed that Hailsham will receive a banking hub next year, which is excellent news for the town's residents amid the forthcoming bank branch closures.