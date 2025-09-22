PQA Haywards Heath makes PQA National Film Festival!

By Florence Tingley
Published 22nd Sep 2025, 17:29 BST
Updated 23rd Sep 2025, 08:48 BST
We are REALLY pleased to share that at PQA Haywards Heath not one or two or three BUT FOUR (making the top 100 films out of over 400 entries) of our academy films have been selected to feature in this years’ PQA National Film Festival!

Our selected winning films can be found via the following link: https://pqatv.com/news/pqa-film-festival-southern-regional-official-selection-2025/?fbclid=IwRlRTSAM-RiBleHRuA2FlbQIxMQABHgU-e8Q7PNCU92DC4eyFOMWJh2WrLg_NAW6W7ddmO1YKBwsBEy9qlQ1p9sJ8_aem_x3yjVDeaZo1Ti4uycOoGKg

We can’t wait to celebrate our successes with our students, watching these films screened on the big screen of Cineworld, Greenwich!

We also look forward to sharing our special mention films next week - keep your eyes peeled - we have quite a few that have received special recognition for their high standard and quality!

PQA Film Festival 2025placeholder image
PQA Film Festival 2025

Fancy seeing your films screened on the big screen? Interested in filmmaking and developing your skills in film and tv? Book your free session today at PQA Haywards Heath: https://www.pqacademy.com/academies/haywards-heath/

