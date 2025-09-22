PQA Haywards Heath makes PQA National Film Festival!
Our selected winning films can be found via the following link: https://pqatv.com/news/pqa-film-festival-southern-regional-official-selection-2025/?fbclid=IwRlRTSAM-RiBleHRuA2FlbQIxMQABHgU-e8Q7PNCU92DC4eyFOMWJh2WrLg_NAW6W7ddmO1YKBwsBEy9qlQ1p9sJ8_aem_x3yjVDeaZo1Ti4uycOoGKg
We can’t wait to celebrate our successes with our students, watching these films screened on the big screen of Cineworld, Greenwich!
We also look forward to sharing our special mention films next week - keep your eyes peeled - we have quite a few that have received special recognition for their high standard and quality!
