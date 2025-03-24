Presentation at Hastings Museum Sunday 30 March to reveal 400 years of Hastings windmill history

It is well known that the last windmills on Hastings West Hill turned their sails over 150 years ago, and in 1874, were taken down to make way for housing development. But when were those mills built, who were the millers working them, what was their history, and what of the mills before them?

These questions have baffled researchers up till now, the history of the West Hill mills being described as “difficult”, “confused”, “challenging”. Local history sleuth Bob Wilcock has spent 10 years tackling the problem, and the wider history of the mills round about, in St Leonards, Baldslow, Fairlight, Guestling and Ore, and has come up with the answers in his new book entitled “The Mills and Millers of Hastings and Environs”. Bob is a family history expert, and the book explores the lives of mill owners, millers and mill workers from the 1400s to the twentieth century. Out of these fascinating stories has emerged the history of the mills. For the West Hill the story starts in 1410, and there is a comprehensive history from around 1540 in the reign of Henry VIII – every mill, with its name – Castle Mill, Northmill, The Windmill of Hastings, Barnfield Mill, Carswell’s Great Mill, and more – when each was built, all the millers who worked them, and when they were taken out of use. There is a feast of information that has never been published before, and the family biographies bring the mills to life to make this book stand out compared with traditional books on mills.

Bob is descended from the Carswell family who were Hastings’ principal millers and bakers in Georgian times (their cut-price bread once caused a near-riot in the High Street!) The dynasty was started by Bob’s 6x great-grandfather Richard Carswell. A tailor and Customs Officer, he only became a miller in his 60s. Richard owned a mill on Cuckoo Hill (the hill is now demolished, the stone being used for roadbuilding) and rented two on the West Hill from Mathew English. He gave his name to English’s Mill, which had declined into a sorry state when it was finally demolished in 1829. The Carswells were followed in Victorian times by the Haywards at Baldslow and the Crisfords at Fairlight and Guestling. The book casts new light on the transporting of French’s Mill from the West Hill to Silverhill by John Reed Harman. His is a moving biography, as is that of William Draper and his sons and other family members who kept traditional milling going well into the twentieth century.

Around Hastings, the stories of the mills and millers of Baldslow, Fairlight, Guestling and Ore are told in equal depth. They reveal full details of the bringing of a mill to Guestling to become the Bachelor’s Bump mill. and include the story of John Wesley Thomas and the building of Ore Black Mill. There are also the surprising revelations that Edward Milward Jr., alternate Mayor of Hastings for 28 years, traded for a time as a miller, and that the last miller of Baldslow was Frederick Richmond, managing director of Debenhams, Governor of the Hudson’s Bay Company, and later Sir Frederick, First Baronet Richmond of Hollington, County Sussex.

Baldslow Mill along from the Harrow Inn c. 1910

The book (ISBN 978-0-9558236-3-3) is some 400 A4 pages, hardback, and illustrated throughout in black & white and colour. The original documents and records consulted are fully referenced with some 1,500 footnotes. Millers’ families spread far and wide throughout Sussex and beyond, and there is an index of some 500 millers, plus corn merchants, bakers and millwrights, together with around 200 mills, and a substantial selective general index. It has been supported by an award from the Sussex Record Society Mellor Grant Scheme.

The hour-long presentation at Hastings Museum starts at 2pm on Sunday 30 March. It will give a broad overview of the book and will feature pictures and photos of the mills, including those in the Museum’s excellent collection. The event is free and there is free parking. You can find more details on the Museum website at https://www.hmag.org.uk/event/mills-and-millers-of-hastings/. The book will be available to purchase at £30, a significant discount on the recommended retail price, and after the event will be on sale at the Museum, and at Hastings History House in Courthouse Street. It will also be available by post from the author.

For more information about the book and the presentation you may e-mail the author at [email protected]

Bob Wilcock, Brentwood, Essex, 24 March 2025