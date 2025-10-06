President of Hastings Lions says a big Half Marathon thank you

The Hastings Lions 41st Hastings Half Marathon organised in conjunction with Nice Work has been hailed a success by its President Lord Brett McLean.

Just over 3,000 participants took part in the 13.1 mile course raising thousands of pounds in sponsorship for an array of charities and voluntary organisations.

The Partnership between Hastings Lions CIO and Nice Work resulted in yet another very successful event which encouraged thousands of spectators to line the route and cheer on the runners and walkers.

Brett said I would personally like to take this opportunity to thank my fellow Lions at Hastings who's dedication, commitment, enthusiasm and passion to ensure that this year's delayed HHM 25 proceeded.

The members Hayley and David Luck, Wendy and John Cattaway , Vivienne Bond, Mike Scott, Debbie Dando Shirley Sanders and Chris Monk have been forced to give up a lot of their own personal time to attending a vast array of meetings to ensure that the Hastings Half Marathon could proceed last Sunday.

Thanks must also go to the team at Nice Work who's passion and hard work has also contributed to the success of our 41st Hastings Half Marathon.

Thanks must also go to the multitude of volunteer groups, sponsors, participants and spectators that make this annual event so special.

Hastings Lions in partnership with Nice Work will start planning the 42nd Hastings Half Marathon in 2026 very shortly.

The event itself generates on average around £250,000 for a huge amount of local, regional and nationwide charities and voluntary organisations that support some of the most vulnerable within our communities.

Check out the Hastings Lions Club Facebook page for photos from this year's event and details for next years run.

1 . Contributed Hastings Lions President and Platinum Champion Lord Brett McLean pictured with volunteer cadets at the start line Photo: Submitted

2 . Contributed Lions SEBI President Wendy Cattaway with half marathon compere Andy Knight, Hastings Lions Treasurer John Cattaway and President Lord Brett McLean Photo: Submitted

3 . Contributed Hastings President Lord Brett with Nice Work Race Director Rachael welcoming the very last entrant 84 year old and his four legged furry companion to the finish line Photo: Submitted