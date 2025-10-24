Prestigious Rotary Award presented
The Rotary Club of Senlac St Leonards have supported Sidley Cricket for several years and when members from the club attended the Mayor’s dinner supporting the cricket club they heard of Chloe’s achievements and thought Chloe was a worthy nomination for the Wendy Cocker Award. Chloe became involved in the club some two years ago and, from the start, has been very active in all areas in the club. Not only has she helped out on club days, setting up and packing up, work parties she also scores for the first team when she is not umpiring. Chloe is now an official umpire having self-funded herself to attend, and subsequently pass, a two day course in Cambridge. Craig Ramsden, a committee member, described Chloe as “A all-round great person who helps everyone out.”
The Wendy Cocker Award was introduced in memory of late Rotarian Wendy Cocker, a member of Senlac Rotary, who had fought cancer for a number of years until her sad death in 2014. Despite her failing health she had continued to be very active and passionate in her work for the community and particularly young people.