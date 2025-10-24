Prestigious Rotary Award presented

The Rotary Club of Senlac’s prestigious Wendy Cocker Award for Endeavour for 2025 has been awarded to Chloe Considine of Sidley Cricket Club. At a presentation held at Cooden Beach Golf Club on22 October 2025, Rotary President, Terry Mahindrakar, presented the trophy and certificate to Chloe

The Rotary Club of Senlac St Leonards have supported Sidley Cricket for several years and when members from the club attended the Mayor’s dinner supporting the cricket club they heard of Chloe’s achievements and thought Chloe was a worthy nomination for the Wendy Cocker Award. Chloe became involved in the club some two years ago and, from the start, has been very active in all areas in the club. Not only has she helped out on club days, setting up and packing up, work parties she also scores for the first team when she is not umpiring. Chloe is now an official umpire having self-funded herself to attend, and subsequently pass, a two day course in Cambridge. Craig Ramsden, a committee member, described Chloe as “A all-round great person who helps everyone out.”