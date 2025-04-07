Preston Manor reopens after five years with new visitor experience

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Preston Manor has reopened with a completely revamped visitor experience, offering a fascinating glimpse into 1912 life. To celebrate, an Easter Fête filled with Edwardian charm is to be held on Saturday 12th April from 10am-4pm offering guests the chance to wander through the grand interiors and lush gardens while enjoying an Easter egg hunt, live music, historical characters, arts and crafts, a children’s trail, and Edwardian lawn games. For families, there will be a children’s trail and interactive activities throughout the house, including dressing up and special sound installations.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The revamped immersive experience brings the voices of Preston Manor’s upstairs-downstairs world to life, once home to Ellen and Charles Thomas-Stanford, the wealthiest family in Sussex. Guests will step into the grandeur of early 20th-century luxury while uncovering the lives of the Thomas-Stanfords, their extensive household staff, and their beloved pets. An engaging audio trail enhances the visit, offering visitors a chance to hear from historical figures such as Lady Ellen and Maurice Elphick, the dedicated butler.

For the first time, Preston Manor will offer a tearoom where visitors can indulge in a classic Edwardian cream tea.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In addition to its breathtaking architecture, the manor is famed as one of Britain’s most haunted houses with eerie stories of the White Lady, mysterious shadows, phantom hands, spectral children, and even ghostly dogs.

Preston Manor

Hedley Swain, CEO of Brighton & Hove Museum says: "Preston Manor is now open, offering visitors a brand-new, immersive experience that transports you straight into the world of early 20th-century aristocratic life. Whether you're a history enthusiast or a Downton Abbey fan, you'll be captivated by this fascinating glimpse into the lives of the Edwardian elite. But that’s not all – the manor is also steeped in eerie intrigue, with ghostly hauntings, mysterious sightings, and unexplained phenomena lurking around every corner. It’s a place where history and mystery collide. We’re especially excited to invite families to join us for our Edwardian-style fête on 12th April – a fun, vibrant day filled with history, games, music, and all the charm of the past. It’s the perfect way to experience the magic of Preston Manor!"

Preston Manor is situated on the outskirts of Brighton – just two miles outside of the Brighton city centre and next to Preston Park train station.

Preston Manor is managed by Brighton & Hove Museums and is open to visitors every weekend from 10am to 4pm on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays, from 5th April to 31st October 2025.