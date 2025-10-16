Preston Park households lead Brighton’s first community solar power programme

A first-of-a-kind community solar power programme is taking shape in the Preston Park neighbourhood of Brighton

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Preston Park Community Energy Programme has fitted solar panels and batteries on 11 households in a first-of-its-kind initiative where the solar system is no or low cost upfront - households just pay for the electricity they use.

The programme is a collaboration between local residents, Brighton & Hove Energy Services Co-operative (BHESCo) and installer People Owned Power (POP - formerly One Zero Energy).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Households receive solar panels and batteries for no or low upfront cost, which will continue to be maintained. They enter an agreement to buy the electricity generated. Each household will save an average of £5,500 on their energy bills over the 25 year project period.

A local resident poses with new solar panels

“Getting people on board at the beginning was tough because we’re trying to do something new, and people are often wary of new ideas. But once people understood the savings they stand to make, we had loads of interest.” Ashqua Shaikh from the Project Team at BHESCo said. “This couldn’t have happened without the dedication and energy from a core team of volunteers who worked so hard to promote the project, or without the first eleven households who took a leap of faith in the programme.”

Solar systems have been installed on 11 households in the initial phase of the project, with five more in the pipeline. These systems are funded by a share offer, that is now live.

Reflecting on the journey so far, BHESCo CEO, Kayla Ente MBE, said: “This programme proves that the biggest barriers to clean energy aren’t technical or financial, it’s the fear of the unknown. People worry about risk, about being first, about whether it will really work. But when neighbours see their friends generating their own power, the doubts start to fade. Our job is to build trust and show what’s possible. Preston Park Community Energy is a first-of-a-kind but it’s just the beginning – we want to see projects like this replicated across Sussex and the whole UK.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Howard Johns, CEO at POP (formerly One Zero Energy) added: “The Preston Park project pioneers a new way for communities to take control of energy, generate clean power locally, reduce fuel poverty and create local wealth - all in one. We are excited to be collaborating with BHESCo on this project, and look forward to scaling across the city”