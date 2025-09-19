Proud moment for Crowborough care home as chef Adam achieves distinction and recognition

There is a sense of pride in the kitchen at High Broom Care Home in Crowborough, as a team member Adam Walsh continues to grow and gain recognition for his culinary skills.

Working as both Kitchen Support and 2nd Chef, Adam has been with High Broom full time since 2022, though his journey with the home began earlier when he first joined the team part-time at the age of 16.

“Adam has shown real dedication and growth since returning to us, and we are really proud of how far he has come.” says Home Manager Karen Theobald.

After briefly exploring an apprenticeship outside the care sector, Adam returned to the High Broom kitchen, where his passion for cooking has continued to flourish.

Encouraged by his mentor Lynn, High Broom’s Chef Manager, and his assessor at HIT Training, Adam recently took on the challenge of entering the Craft Guild of Chefs Awards, a well-respected culinary competition.

“We are incredibly proud of Adam,” said Chef Manager Lynn. “His dedication, willingness to learn, and natural flair in the kitchen truly shines through, and the residents love the food he creates.”

He was successful in reaching the semi-finals, held at Brooklands College in Weybridge, where he prepared an elegant selection of petit fours, a Sacher tart, and fruit tarts, all of which were met with great feedback from the judges.

Though he did not make it to the final round, the judges praised his skill, creativity, and presentation offering valuable feedback that will serve him well in his continued development.

“It was a great experience,” said Adam. “I learned a lot from the process and appreciated the feedback from such respected chefs.”

Adding to this achievement, Adam has now completed his Level 2 Production Chef course, earning strong marks across all areas, including distinctions in both “on-demand test” and “professional discussion.”

It has been a busy and rewarding few weeks for Adam, and the team at High Broom Care Home could not be prouder.

“It is fantastic to see Adam’s hard work paying off,” said Chef Manager Lynn. “He has grown so much in his time with us, and it is exciting to see where his passion will take him next.”

Adam’s journey highlights the importance of personal growth and how supporting our team to follow their passions is something High Broom Care Home truly values and takes pride in.

To find out more about life at High Broom Care Home, arrange a visit, or speak to our friendly team, contact us on: 01892 573 778 or [email protected] .