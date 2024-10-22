Providing support for young people and families

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Several of my meetings recently have prompted me to reflect on the value of volunteering and the importance of helping our young people and young families.

I was honoured to be asked to speak at the AGM of Home-Start, a charity that helps parents build better lives for their children throughout the Chichester area by providing one-to one support, baby groups, day trips and much more.

The charity recruits and trains volunteers, with experience caring for children, and then matches volunteers with families to provide additional support when needed. To receive help, families need to have at least one pre-school child. Since 2008 the charity has achieved positive outcomes for more than 1000 families in the community.

We are lucky to have such an amazing child and family support group in our area and I urge anyone who feels they need some extra help to contact them.

Jess Brown-Fuller MP with A-Level Politics Students at Chichester College, October 2024.

I also recently spoke to Kinship, a UK charity providing support and advice for family and friends who act as carers for children and who help nearly 191 children in the Chichester constituency.

Another area where we know young families need help in our constituency is with affordable housing. This is an exceptionally difficult and frustrating area which simply building more and more housing does not seem to be solving. I was, therefore, thrilled to celebrate the success of Westbourne Community Land Trust, whose volunteers identified the need for affordable social rented housing for local families and worked hard for six years to make it happen.

The land was provided by Chichester District Council at no cost and, with help and grants provided by Homes England, CDC and the Community Land Trust, six one-bedroomed homes, four two-beds and two three-bed properties will be built. Applicants for the new homes must have a connection with Westbourne parish.

Unlocking delivery of housing should mean providing decent affordable housing for local families currently unable to afford to rent or buy. But I fear that the government’s approach will just mean giving free rein to the largest housing developers to build across our prime agricultural land and in flood risk areas, rather than helping communities and councils provide what our residents really need.

Jess Brown-Fuller MP visits Westbourne Community Development Trust, October 2024

As I discovered, talking to A level students at Chichester College, our young people in Chichester love the area in which they live and have so much to offer. It would be great if we could better enable the provision of jobs and affordable housing for them to stay here when they finish education and training.