Providing warmth and comfort with meals on wheels in West Sussex

West Sussex County Council is helping to enhance the wellbeing of its meals on wheels customers by funding 1,000 wheat bags through the UK Government’s Household Support Fund.

Delivered alongside their hot meals, the wheat bags have been provided to support customers during the colder months and arrived in time for the recent adverse weather conditions.

Health & Independent Living Support (HILS), commissioned by the county council, delivers over 3,000 meals each week to homes across the county, 365 days a year to residents in the community who are elderly, disabled, or housebound that want to remain independent in their own homes.

The service is vital for many residents and not only provides a nourishing hot meal but also social connection and reassurance for the client and their families. The service supports the council’s priority in its Council Plan to keep people safe in vulnerable situations.

Mrs Barbara Platt, 93, receiving her wheat bag from community team member Phil Cooling.

Barbara Platt, 93, was delighted to receive her wheat bag and explained why having a hot meal delivered to her daily is so important.

Barbara said: “Meals on wheels has been a lifeline for me since I came home from the hospital over four years ago after a fall. The meals are nice, and it gives me and my family peace of mind knowing someone checks in every day.

“I enjoy seeing my meals on wheels delivery driver as they bring life into my home and are always jolly.

“It's reassuring to know I will have a hot meal without the worry of cooking for myself."

The wheat bag initiative was funded through the Household Support Fund, a fund aimed at helping anyone who’s vulnerable or cannot pay for essentials.

County council cabinet member for adults’ services Amanda Jupp said: “This is a great initiative and will help many recipients of our Meals on Wheels service to keep warm and comfortable at home this winter. Alongside their daily hot and nutritious meals, the microwaveable wheat bags, which are made in the UK, offer an effective solution to providing extra warmth. They can also offer natural relief for aches and pains.”

County council cabinet member for community support, fire and rescue Duncan Crow said: “Our Meals on Wheels service is vital for many residents as it provides a point of contact for people each day as well as a nutritious meal.”

For further information about HILS meals on wheels visit www.hils-uk.org/ or call the Support Team on 0330 2000 103. Every visit includes a caring wellbeing check from Community Team Members.