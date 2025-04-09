Pupils at Angmering primary school take part in construction-themed art project with housebuilder

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Children from St Margaret’s CE Primary School in Angmering have been putting their design skills to the test in a construction-themed art project organised by local housebuilder Bellway.

The Oak and Ash classes at the school, aged four to five, have been learning about different kinds of transport and vehicles.

So Bellway, which is building new homes in the West Sussex village at its Langmead Place development, invited the pupils to create some images of their favourite construction vehicles.

In return for their creative efforts, the youngsters all received an Easter egg donated by Bellway.

Katelan and pupils from St Margaret’s CE Primary School with the Easter eggs they received from Bellway.

Katelan Meredith, Sales Advisor at Langmead Place, visited the school to see the artwork, which included depictions of bright yellow diggers and red wagons, and deliver 50 Easter eggs for the children.

Catherine Reene, Early Years Lead at the school, said: “This half term the children in Oak and Ash classes have been inspired to find out about lots of different types of transport.

“We have thought about all different vehicles and most recently have had lots of fun creating a construction area in our garden and finding out about some of the different vehicles that can be found on building sites.

“The children have enjoyed making some wonderful artwork of their favourite ones for Bellway construction. We hope they like them!”

Bellway Sales Advisor Katelan Meredith and Paula Bray, Early Years Teacher at St Margaret’s CE Primary School, with pupils showcasing their construction vehicle artwork.

Jon Rance, Sales Manager at Bellway Wessex, said: “Connecting with the local community is one of the most enjoyable aspects of creating a new development, and we were happy to get involved with St Margaret’s CE Primary School for this construction vehicle themed art project.

“The children created some wonderful pictures, and we hope they enjoyed the Easter eggs we brought along for them.

“Getting youngsters thinking about the construction industry even at this young age is a great thing, because it promotes a better understanding of how things are made and could potentially spark an interest in building things as a career one day.”