Queen Victoria Hospital signs NHS Sexual Safety Charter

The Sexual Safety Charter was launched by NHS England on September 4, 2023, in collaboration with key partners across the healthcare system. The aim is to ensure a systematic, zero-tolerance approach to sexual misconduct and violence throughout the NHS.

Tania Cubison, Chief Medical Officer at Queen Victoria Hospital, said: “We want all of our colleagues to feel safe and enjoy coming to work. Signing the Sexual Safety Charter is part of our commitment to that.

"We want to actively eradicate sexual harassment and abuse – at work or anywhere else – and for colleagues to know they can speak up and we will do all we can to support them. Together we will make sure that sexual harassment has no place in our organisation.”

QVH's Chair of the Board, Chief Executive Officer and Board of Directors signing the charter.

The NHS England Sexual Safety Charter states that:

We will actively work to eradicate sexual harassment and abuse in the workplace.

We will promote a culture that fosters openness and transparency, and does not tolerate unwanted, harmful and/or inappropriate sexual behaviours.

We will take an intersectional approach to the sexual safety of our workforce, recognising certain groups will experience sexual harassment and abuse at a disproportionate rate.

We will provide appropriate support for those in our workforce who experience unwanted, inappropriate and/or harmful sexual behaviours.

We will clearly communicate standards of behaviour. This includes expected action for those who witness inappropriate, unwanted and/or harmful sexual behaviour.

We will ensure appropriate, specific, and clear policies are in place. They will include appropriate and timely action against alleged perpetrators.

We will ensure appropriate, specific, and clear training is in place.

We will ensure appropriate reporting mechanisms are in place for those experiencing these behaviours.

We will take all reports seriously and appropriate and timely action will be taken in all cases.

We will capture and share data on prevalence and staff experience transparently.