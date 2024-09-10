QVH Charity ambassador Will does us proud in Paris.

QVH Charity, the dedicated charity for Queen Victoria Hospital in East Grinstead, has congratulated Paralympic table tennis star and QVH Charity ambassador, Will Bayley, for his “amazing achievement” in winning a silver medal at the recent Paralympic Games in Paris, France.

Will, who has been an ambassador for the Charity since November 2021, claimed a silver after being beaten narrowly in the final of the S7 table tennis singles by Yan Shuo of China, in a thrilling, and controversial match.

The British athlete was penalised a point by umpire Derek Mikita, in the fifth game, going on to lose by 11-9 in the decider.

After the final Will, who disputed the umpire’s decision, said he was “devastated” by the loss, the third time in the past four Paralympic finals he has claimed a silver medal. He has also won gold in Rio in 2016, and a Team silver in Tokyo 2021, as well as a bronze at London and at Rio.

Will with ParalymicsGB Lead Nurse, and QVH Ward Manager, Kim Brinkworth.

QVH Charity are proud of Will’s Paralympic record, and are right behind the world number one.

Camilla Lane, Head of Fundraising and Voluntary Services, said: “It is an amazing achievement for Will to get yet another Paralympic medal - that’s seven now. He is a fantastic athlete and a great ambassador for the QVH Charity. He does such good work for us, and we are very proud of him.

“We were watching and cheering him on, and it was really disappointing to see him lose in the way that he did. But this is now four silver medals he has won, to go with his gold from Rio, and the two bronze’s, which is just fantastic.”

Camilla said that once Will is back home, the Charity will be inviting him to the hospital to further celebrate his Paralympic Games achievements.

“He visited previously and showed off his medals and we are looking forward to seeing him again and having a look at the latest one in his collection.”