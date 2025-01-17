Race to replace RTS electricity meters in Brighton & Hove

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Thousands of Brighton & Hove residents could be left without heating and hot water this year if they do not have their aging RTS electricity meter replaced ahead of the summer switch-off deadline.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Radio Teleswitch Service (RTS), which uses radio signals to tell some electricity meters to switch on or off, will be phased out from Monday, 30 June this year, as the system is no longer viable.

With 600,000 RTS meters still operating in homes, schools and businesses across Britain, the race is on to upgrade them all in time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brighton & Hove has been identified as a key area – with more than 6,000 customers affected, many of whom have electric storage systems and/or immersion heaters in water tanks that heat up overnight.

One of the Radio Teleswitch (RTS) meters that need to be replaced

Energy company EDF is spearheading a project to significantly raise the replacement rate in Sussex by devoting extra engineering resources.

Focus on Brighton & Hove

Suppliers will be writing to all affected consumers, so if your energy supplier contacts you, take action to book your installation.

Brighton & Hove, where EDF supplies energy to a large number of households and businesses, is the first of these projects to launch since the energy sector united last summer to form an RTS Taskforce dedicated to meeting the challenge head on.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This ‘hotspot approach’ will be mirrored in other areas of the country.

Councillor Tim Rowkins, Brighton & Hove City Council’s Cabinet member for Net Zero and Environmental Services, said: “We know that Brighton & Hove is disproportionately affected by the RTS issue because of the number of households with electric heating systems.

“Most RTS upgrades are a straightforward process, taking no more than a couple of hours.

"However, a small number of cases could pose technical challenges that may require more than one visit. For that reason, it’s important that this work is carried out sooner rather than later – so if you are contacted by your energy supplier, please don’t ignore or delay responding to them.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rich Hughes, director of retail, EDF, said: “RTS was a technology ahead of its time. Introduced over 40 years ago, it automatically switched electrical storage heating systems on during lower price off-peak times.

“Many of these systems have been removed over the years, but it’s critical that any remaining customers who still rely on these heating systems have their electrical set-up updated to ensure their heating continues to work when the radio signal is turned off.

“We are working hard to contact all affected customers, but we’d also urge anyone who has an RTS meter, or suspects they might have one, to get in touch with their supplier as soon as possible to arrange an appointment.”