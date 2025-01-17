Race to replace RTS electricity meters in Brighton & Hove
The Radio Teleswitch Service (RTS), which uses radio signals to tell some electricity meters to switch on or off, will be phased out from Monday, 30 June this year, as the system is no longer viable.
With 600,000 RTS meters still operating in homes, schools and businesses across Britain, the race is on to upgrade them all in time.
Brighton & Hove has been identified as a key area – with more than 6,000 customers affected, many of whom have electric storage systems and/or immersion heaters in water tanks that heat up overnight.
Energy company EDF is spearheading a project to significantly raise the replacement rate in Sussex by devoting extra engineering resources.
Focus on Brighton & Hove
Suppliers will be writing to all affected consumers, so if your energy supplier contacts you, take action to book your installation.
Brighton & Hove, where EDF supplies energy to a large number of households and businesses, is the first of these projects to launch since the energy sector united last summer to form an RTS Taskforce dedicated to meeting the challenge head on.
This ‘hotspot approach’ will be mirrored in other areas of the country.
Councillor Tim Rowkins, Brighton & Hove City Council’s Cabinet member for Net Zero and Environmental Services, said: “We know that Brighton & Hove is disproportionately affected by the RTS issue because of the number of households with electric heating systems.
“Most RTS upgrades are a straightforward process, taking no more than a couple of hours.
"However, a small number of cases could pose technical challenges that may require more than one visit. For that reason, it’s important that this work is carried out sooner rather than later – so if you are contacted by your energy supplier, please don’t ignore or delay responding to them.”
Rich Hughes, director of retail, EDF, said: “RTS was a technology ahead of its time. Introduced over 40 years ago, it automatically switched electrical storage heating systems on during lower price off-peak times.
“Many of these systems have been removed over the years, but it’s critical that any remaining customers who still rely on these heating systems have their electrical set-up updated to ensure their heating continues to work when the radio signal is turned off.
“We are working hard to contact all affected customers, but we’d also urge anyone who has an RTS meter, or suspects they might have one, to get in touch with their supplier as soon as possible to arrange an appointment.”