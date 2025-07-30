Rafters mark 50 years of the Lewes to Newhaven race in epic style

The occasion was the fiftieth anniversary of the Lewes to Newhaven Raft Race. Taking part were about half a dozen hand-made craft which navigated the twists and turns of the River Ouse before crossing the finishing line at Newhaven Swing Bridge.

Spectators had begun lining up on the grass, along the balustrades of the Phoenix and Cliffe bridges in Lewes. Crowds were thick along the Lewes Railway Land and several took the trip to Southease Bridge and later Denton Island for the finish.

In keeping with tradition, crowds were armed with eggs to fire at the boaters, but most on the rafts had equipped themselves with umbrellas and sunshades to ward off the hard-boiled and rotten ones. Bags of flour were also hurled from bridges and banks.

Racing teams can be adults, youths (under 18) mixed, novelty or corporate. They can sail in fancy dress on themed rafts.

As in previous years, the rafts were retrieved at Simpson Marine Slipway by support crews, followed by an After the Rafters reception and prizegiving at Newhaven RNLI Lifeboat Station.

Substantial sums of money are raised via collections and donations. These were given to the Newhaven RNLI and Sussex Search and Rescue. The whole event is organised and sponsored by the Lewes Round Table.

