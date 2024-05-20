Rainbow Runners get covered in paint for charity
and live on Freeview channel 276
More than 1,200 people passed through eight different coloured paint and foam stations in the fields at Nash Street Farm, near Hailsham.
It was the fourth time the hospice has held the event, which uses non-toxic, biodegradable paint.
St Wilfrid’s supports people with life-limiting illnesses, and their families and carers, either in their own homes, care homes, or at the hospice in Broadwater Way, Eastbourne. They cover a wide area including Seaford, Hailsham, Heathfield and Uckfield.
Senior Events Fundraiser at St Wilfrid’s, Beth Hillier, said: ‘It took a lot of people to make the event happen. A big thank you to all of our volunteers who helped on the day, our headline sponsors Whiteline Manufacturing and Team Frames Ltd, all of our paint station sponsors - Bird Brick Houses, Birchwood Group, Haulaway Waste Managers, Wightman & Parrish Ltd, Print Matters, Clarke Roofing (Southern) Ltd - Ryan Millns from Ashdown Radio, Rock Choir Brighton, GPF Productions, Fit. by Maria and Sam Khan Photography.
‘The biggest thank you goes to Mark Thomas and family for the incredible donation of Nash Street Farm. This event couldn’t have happened without all of you, and we are so grateful for everybody's support.’