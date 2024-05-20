Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The St Wilfrid's Hospice team welcomed the biggest crowd ever to this year's Rainbow Run.

More than 1,200 people passed through eight different coloured paint and foam stations in the fields at Nash Street Farm, near Hailsham.

It was the fourth time the hospice has held the event, which uses non-toxic, biodegradable paint.

St Wilfrid’s supports people with life-limiting illnesses, and their families and carers, either in their own homes, care homes, or at the hospice in Broadwater Way, Eastbourne. They cover a wide area including Seaford, Hailsham, Heathfield and Uckfield.

Senior Events Fundraiser at St Wilfrid’s, Beth Hillier, said: ‘It took a lot of people to make the event happen. A big thank you to all of our volunteers who helped on the day, our headline sponsors Whiteline Manufacturing and Team Frames Ltd, all of our paint station sponsors - Bird Brick Houses, Birchwood Group, Haulaway Waste Managers, Wightman & Parrish Ltd, Print Matters, Clarke Roofing (Southern) Ltd - Ryan Millns from Ashdown Radio, Rock Choir Brighton, GPF Productions, Fit. by Maria and Sam Khan Photography.