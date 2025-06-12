Ransome not only wrote about Lake District adventures, Chichester Probus Club members hear

Arthur Ransome was not only the well-known children’s author on the adventures of the Swallows and the Amazons but also wrote well-informed books about the Russian Revolution.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This was the tale told to members of Chichester Probus Club by Dr Martin Radford at their recent monthly lunch meeting at Crouchers.

Martin said that Ransome, born in1884, was an unremarkable child who was a disappointment to his father, but he did earn his respect by secretly learning how to swim.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He would go on family holidays to Coniston Water in the Lake District where he met the Collingwoods who were later to play an important role in his life after his father died while he was still at prep school.

Speaker Dr Martin Radford

Although now in straightened circumstances, he did go on to Rugby School, but abandoned a chemistry degree to become a freelance writer. He found a job as an office boy in a publishers and the contacts he made came in useful on redundancy.

Martin said Ransome adopted a bohemian lifestyle, liked girls but had no success with them. After meeting Ivy, a manipulative woman, he proceeded unhappily to marriage. However his contemporaries saw him as a serious man of letters.

He had interviewed Oscar Wilde, who was married but having scandalous homosexual affairs and his publisher asked him to write Wilde’s biography. Ransome wanted to write of Wilde’s literary work, but his publisher insisted he included some of the scandal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wilde was convicted of gross indecency and, a broken man, went to Paris where died in 1900. Ransome was sued for libel but wealthy friends financed legal help and he was found not guilty. His wife loved being in the spotlight.

Humiliated, he fled the country - and his wife - with a new passport at first to Stockholm where he took a much-needed break; then went to Finland, controlled by Russia, with a letter of introduction to a family. For six months he worked hard, learning the language, visiting places in Russia, writing notes and writing books

It was there, said Martin, that he wrote his first convincing success: Old Peter’s Russian Tales, still in print.

In 1914, WW1 broke out and Germany and Russian were at war a few days later, Ransome became war correspondent for the Daily News and was financially secure for the first time,

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There was unrest because Tsar Nicholas was ineffective and his wife was a German princess with forthright opinions. Soon after the bread riots broke out in March1917; Tsar Nicholas abdicated and Ransome wrote Russia’s Day of Joy.

The second stage of the revolution was in October with the storming of the winter palace.

Ransome secured an interview with Trotsky, head of propaganda, for the News. There he met secretary Eugenie and began a passionate affair, However Russia had become a dangerous place and they decided to leave.

By chance the propaganda department had decided to open a unit in Sweden. Ransome was given a soldier’s uniform and strolled across No Man’s Land smoking a pipe, said Martin.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Eventually he returned to Britain with Eugenie in 1924 when his wife agreed to a divorce. He was interrogated when they reached Britain but cleared as a well-informed correspondent with good contacts.

They went to live at Coniston Water and an old friend, Dora Collingwood, gave them a small boat called Swallow. That gave Ransome and idea. He could write about four children and their adventures in it.

The club is open to new members who have or who have had a career in business or government. More details at https://chichesterprobus.club