Raystede Centre for Animal Welfare launches animal fosterer appeal

Raystede Centre for Animal Welfare has announced that it urgently needs more animal foster carers to support the charity’s Break Away scheme. Break Away helps people who are fleeing domestic abuse or facing short-term hospitalisation and need temporary care for their animals.

Raystede’s ability to help is entirely dependent on the availability of foster carers and as a small organisation, it can only help a limited number of animals at any one time.

The charity’s fostering appeal is particularly aimed at those who would like to become dog foster carers as currently Raystede is having to signpost some people to other organisations owing to a lack of available dog fosterers.

Miriam Dowding, Operations Manager at Raystede said: “Our Break Away scheme is a vital service helping those people who find themselves in crisis situations and who need temporary support to help care for their animals until they are in a position to be able to take them back again.

Fosterers needed for Raystede's Break Away service.

“We carefully match each animal to the most appropriate foster carer, but our ability to help really does depend on having foster carers available.”

“Foster carers become an integral part of a compassionate team dedicated to not only making a positive impact on the lives of vulnerable animals but also helping their owners too.”

Fostering is perfect for those who would like to care for an animal but can’t commit to adoption. The length of fostering varies depending on individual circumstances but is usually for around three months or until the owner is in a position for their animal to be returned to them.

Commenting on the Break Away scheme, Chief Constable of Sussex Police and a Raystede Patron, Jo Shiner said: “The bond between owners and their pets is undeniable. In abusive situations this bond is manipulated as a tool of control that often prolongs the suffering of victims and survivors and their families. Abusive behaviour, threats or ill treatment towards beloved pets is a long-standing risk indicator recognised by both Sussex Police and our partners.

Could you foster an animal?

“Safety planning is a critical tool for police officers and staff in Domestic Abuse cases, and Raystede’s Break Away scheme offers a further tool to be utilised in our safety plans. This will help keep victims and survivors safe, as well as safeguarding their treasured pets. No one should have to stay in an abusive or dangerous situation because they fear for their pet’s life or safety.”

A rewarding experience

Raystede will provide fosterers with all the equipment and food they will need, as well as veterinary care, along with ongoing training and access to resources for them to care for the animals to a high standard.

Owing to the nature of the scheme, Break Away foster carers are often called upon to help with little advance notice and so Raystede is looking for fosterers who don’t mind looking after an animal under these circumstances.

Colin, a foster carer for Raystede’s Break Away scheme explains why they chose to become fosterers.

“The more we thought about fostering for Break Away, the more it seemed like the right thing to do, as we would be helping a person out of a tight spot, as well as giving their animal somewhere relaxing to stay for a few weeks. I would highly recommend it. We foster cats but you can give a temporary home to other animals too.

“I try to make it clear in my feedback to the Raystede team that whilst the cat is comfortable, settled and well cared for, we are just looking after them and we will be proud to reunite pet and owner at some point.”

Could you open your heart and your home to a foster dog, cat or small animal?

Find out more and apply here: www.raystede.org/foster

If you or someone you know needs help from Raystede’s Break Away scheme, you can find out more at: https://www.raystede.org/adopt/break-away/