Raystede launches appeal to help keep Its animals safe and warm this winter

Raystede Centre for Animal Welfare has launched an urgent appeal to help keep its animals warm and safe this winter. With high energy costs and a record number of requests to take in animals, the charity is determined to ensure no animal is left out in the cold this Christmas.

Faced with what it describes as a “perfect storm,” Raystede is grappling with high heating expenses, surging animal intake, and fewer adoptions, all against the backdrop of the ongoing cost-of-living crisis. Heating and lighting alone costs the charity £360 every single day and the charity’s spend on essential veterinary medicines has increased by 66% on the same period last year.

Entirely reliant on public donations, Raystede must raise £2.5 million annually to continue its vital work.

Last year, Raystede had an unprecedented 4,278 requests to take animals into its care, with many of the animals it was able to help arriving in need of medical treatment and rehabilitation. Yet, the rising financial strain on households has also slowed adoptions, leaving more animals in its care for longer.

Equine shelter damage caused by Storm Darragh

Winter is often a season that brings unexpected costs too, for example the recent high winds caused by Storm Darragh completely flattened one of Raystede’s equine field shelters. The cost to replace the shelter ensuring their resident ponies and horses can stay warm and dry will cost the charity around £3,500.

Stephanie Smith, Chief Executive of Raystede, explained: “Many of the animals we care for have suffered neglect, abuse or abandonment. It’s our mission to provide them with warmth, safety and hope, but we can’t do it alone.

“Rising costs are affecting us all, but the situation at Raystede remains challenging. Our energy bills are huge and the cost of veterinary medicine is now significant, particularly as we’re taking in more animals with behavioural and medical needs as well as those that require longer ongoing care.

“Every pound donated helps us protect vulnerable animals, from elderly dogs and cats to rescued rabbits, goats, donkeys and horses.”

Raystede's spend on essential veterinary medicines has increased by 66%.

The faces behind the crisis

Every donation tells a story. Take Cleo and her five kittens.

Found abandoned near a river, Cleo was severely underweight and struggling to nurse her newborns. Thanks to Raystede, they were given a second chance at life, but their recovery required warmth, food and round-the-clock care—all made possible by the generosity of supporters.

But stories like Cleo’s are becoming more common—and without crucial funding, Raystede may not be able to help the next animal in need.

Cleo and her kittens

For further details about how to support Raystede’s winter appeal please visit www.raystede.org/winter-appeal-2024/

Raystede has also produced some top tips for pet owners with ways they can help keep their own animals safe and warm this winter. Visit the Raystede blog for further information - https://www.raystede.org/blog/keeping-your-animals-warm-and-safe-this-winter/