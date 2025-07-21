Re-opening of Piddinghoe Village Hall
Sarah Woolger, Chair of Piddinghboe Village Hall Committee said:
“For a small village with 250 residents, raising £185,000 was a significant achievement. Every villager present played their part in providing pledges, donations, equipment and of course a lot of self help.
"We are so very grateful to all those organisations who provided funding and in particular to those representatives here today Councillor Paul Davies of Lewes District Council who gave us £38,700 in funding from the Community Infrastructure Levy and James MacCleary MP and ACRE (Action with Communities in Rural England) who gave us £31,500 from the Government’s Platinum Jubilee Fund.
"Piddinghoe Village Hall was once a farm building, built towards the end of the First World War. It was converted to a hall in 1972 and has been crumbling in recent years.
"The total refurbishment has been praised and admired by all who have seen it. The new hall has an open vaulted roof with skylights and an increased floor space to accommodate a multitude of different activities. A new kitchen, hall open to the roof, full insulation and access for those with physical disabilities, along with new toilets which have a separate entrance, are key elements of a project. Solar panels and battery storage of electricity make the building energy efficient.
"All this shows what a small rural village can achieve”.