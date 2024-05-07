Ready, Set, Grow: Dandara donates seed bombs to care home

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

This year’s gardening week theme, ‘Knowledge is Flower’, aims to raise awareness of the difference that gardening can make in the lives of everyone, helping to inspire the next generation of gardeners to experience the joy of creating and growing green spaces.

The donation will provide valuable support in enhancing the care home’s gardens, encouraging residents to participate in outdoor activities and engage in a meaningful project as the warmer months approach. The kits benefit from 27 different types of pollinator friendly wildflowers, helping to enhance biodiversity in outdoor areas.

Christopher Walton-Turner, Manager at Hawkhurst House Care Home, commented: “Gardening and spending time outdoors is a favourite pastime for many of our residents, so it’s been brilliant to be able to engage them in a gardening activity. It was great to see them working together to plant the seeds and they are very much looking forward to nurturing the flowers and watching them grow over the coming months. Thanks to Dandara for this generous donation!”

Amy Wells, Sales Manager at Dandara South East, commented: “We’re pleased to support Hawkhurst House Care Home as part of our commitment to community well-being. Gardening offers plenty of benefits, from promoting physical activity to fostering a sense of connection with nature.

“It’s been great to be able to contribute to the care home, knowing that our donation will not only enhance their outdoor space but also provide residents with a fulfilling and fun activity.”

