Recycle4Charity raises £2million for good causes: a milestone in sustainable giving

Through the recycling and remanufacturing of used ink cartridges, the Sussex-based programme has turned discarded items into a resource for good.

A Landmark Achievement in Eco-Friendly Fundraising

In an inspiring fusion of environmental responsibility and charitable giving, Recycle4Charity has reached a remarkable milestone: raising £2 million for over 4,500 charities and good causes across the United Kingdom. The initiative, based in Littlehampton, has found a way to transform single-use plastics into a resource that benefits both the environment and local communities.

A Simple Yet Powerful Fundraising Model

Charities receive ink cartridge collection boxes to be placed in their shops and centres.

Recycle4Charity provides an easy way for individuals to support good causes and for charities to raise vital funds and promote sustainability. Supporters can donate their used ink cartridges using prepaid postage labels, collection boxes, or by dropping them off at one of the 2000+ public collection points in the country. Charities, on the other hand, can set up public collection points and promote the programme to their communities, encouraging them to donate their cartridges in the charity's name.

For each cartridge donated, Recycle4Charity contributes up to £2 to the charity of the donor’s choice. This initiative has raised significant funds for charities and, in the process, has prevented over 400,000 kg of waste from being sent to landfills or incinerators.

The Lasting Impact of Sustainable Giving

The £2 million milestone signifies much more than a monetary achievement; it highlights the collective effort of individuals and charities making a lasting impact on communities. The initiative has supported good causes across diverse sectors, including healthcare, education, disaster relief, and environmental conservation.

The start of the remanufacturing journey: each ink cartridge is carefully inspected upon arrival at Recycle4Charity's centre.

Jose Silva, Account Manager at Recycle4Charity, expressed his gratitude for the charities and supporters who drive the success of the programme: “We are incredibly grateful to the charities who have supported and promoted the programme. Their commitment to encouraging their communities to participate has been instrumental in reaching this milestone. Reaching £2 million is a testament to the incredible generosity of their supporters and the growing awareness of the environmental and social impact of recycling."

Charities involved in the initiative have also expressed its effectiveness. Joanna Godden from the Sussex Cancer Fund described using the platform as "an incredibly easy and rewarding experience, providing us with a fantastic passive fundraising opportunity that fits seamlessly into our busy charity operations."

A Future Committed to Growth and Sustainability

Recycle4Charity is part of BCMY Ltd., an approved authorised treatment facility specialising in ink and toner cartridge recycling, offering a variety of environmental services. As Recycle4Charity looks ahead, the organisation remains steadfast in its mission to expand its impact. By engaging more communities and raising awareness about the dual benefits of recycling and fundraising, the platform aims to further its contributions to both charitable organisations and environmental sustainability. To join the movement today, individuals can register to donate their used ink cartridges and contribute to a good cause, while charities can register to begin raising funds, all at www.recycle4charity.co.uk.