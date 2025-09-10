Refurbished youth centre reopens in Peacehaven

A celebratory launch event took place on Tuesday, September 9 to celebrate the reopening of the JOFF youth hub in Peacehaven.

The youth hub has reopened following a multi-million-pound refurbishment project.

Renovations to improve and enlarge the building started in April last year, with the works made possible thanks to a grant of over £2million from the Government’s Youth Investment Fund.

The project has seen the youth hub expanded and redecorated. Accessibility has been improved with the installation of a new lift, and gym equipment has been provided by the contractor Morgan Sindall Construction.

JOFF youth hub reopening

New facilities include a small fitness suite, an art room, a music room, an upstairs dance studio, meeting room and a new kitchen and coffee bar area.

Local young people have been involved in the project from the beginning and the county council’s youth team worked in partnership with them to make decisions about the new facility.

At a special ribbon cutting ceremony Cllr Bob Bowdler, lead member for children and families at East Sussex County Council, officially declared the new youth centre open.

Cllr Bowdler said: “I am absolutely delighted that the project to breathe new life into this valued community facility has been successfully completed.

The High Sheriff of East Sussex, Annie Brown, the lead member for children and families at East Sussex County Council, Cllr Bob Bowdler, and the Mayor of Peacehaven, Cllr Debbie Donovan.

“This building has always been a youth centre since it was built in the 1960s, and it has been enjoyed by young people across the generations.

“Local young people will now be able to continue to benefit from the newly refurbished hub, which will be key space for us and our partners to provide positive activities and support services for young people in the local area.”

The reopening event was also attended by Debbie Donovan, the Mayor of Peacehaven, and the High Sherrif of East Sussex, Annie Brown.

Sessions for young people at the JOFF include a LGBTQ+ group, Young Women’s Group, Groups for Young Men (11 to 19 years), Friday Juniors (8 to 12 years), and the Friday Night Project (13 to 19 years). Activities include sports, games, cooking and music.

Youth workers from the JOFF youth hub

‘SEND Saturdays’ take place every other Saturday, with a session from 12noon to 3pm for young people aged 13 to 19 with SEND, followed by a group for those aged 19 to 25 with SEND.

For more information about the centre and the sessions available visit https://www.escis.org.uk/family-information/the-joff-youth-hub-peacehaven/

The Youth Investment Fund is part of the Government’s National Youth Guarantee to transform and level up opportunities for young people in England. The Youth Investment Fund, of over £300 million, aims to build, renovate, or extend youth services in the parts of the country where new spaces and new opportunities are most needed.