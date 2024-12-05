Regional winners at Wedding Industry Awards

Littlehampton Venue Stylist, Gubbins, has been announced as a South East Regional Winner at The Wedding Industry Awards 2025 in the Venue Stylist category. Regional Winners now go through to the National Final in London in January 2025.

Excitement reached fever pitch this week as The Wedding Industry Award South East Winners were announced at a glittering event at Greentrees Estate in Haywards Heath.

Emily Carman, Co-Owner, says: "We are absolutely over the moon to have won an award in our first year of business!

"This means so much to us as we were nominated by one of our wedding couples, and to hear our name called out as the winners was absolutely mind-blowing"

Based on average voter scores and feedback from customers from the past 12 months and the opinion of more than 150 expert judges, the 2025 Awards saw 27,300 votes cast for 1,500 entrants. Of these, 1100 independent companies became Regional Finalists.

“TWIA is the most rigorous, respected and coveted awards in the UK wedding industry so the regional Winners really are at the top of their game,” says Founder of The Wedding Industry Awards, Damian Bailey.

“The competition is tough, the standards very high indeed, but thanks to over 27,000 client votes and our panel of more than 150 expert judges, the Regional Winners have risen to the top in an industry that absolutely demands the best.”

With the UK wedding industry being worth an estimated £15 billion annually, it’s no surprise that wedding suppliers are working hard to stand out in a crowded marketplace. Happily, for last night’s winners, they’ve now got a coveted award to help them woo clients in 2025 andbeyond.

Winners! Dave and Emily Carman collecting their award at the prestigious Wedding Industry Awards

All of the Regional Winners will then go through to the National Final in London on 22nd January.If the excited buzz in the wedding world is anything to go by, The Wedding Industry Awards 2025 are set to be the best yet.

You can find details of the Regional Winners and Highly Commended finalists here: https://www.the-wedding-industry-awards.co.uk/