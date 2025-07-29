Reminder to local and regional businesses: Free street market pitches available in Hailsham this August

The Town Council is encouraging local businesses to take part in the upcoming Hailsham Street Markets, running on Fridays this August as part of a trial period. Stall pitches are completely free during this time, offering a great opportunity to get involved and promote your business.

From bakers and butchers to hot food vendors, crafters, jewellers, and sellers of unique gifts, the Council welcomes a wide range of traders to be part of this exciting initiative.

The trial markets will take place on Friday 1 August and Friday 15 August, running from 9am to 1pm, and will be held at a new venue - Blackman’s Yard, located just behind the Town Council offices on Market Street. This move, along with the change from Saturday to Friday markets, is part of a wider effort to reinvigorate Hailsham's street market scene and attract a more diverse selection of stalls.

To support the trial, the Town Council has launched a promotional campaign aimed at increasing public awareness, driving foot traffic and encouraging participation from both stallholders and shoppers. A wide variety of traders are encouraged to join in - whether you sell food, drink, clothing, handmade items, plants or other goods.

Market set up at Blackmans Yard, Market Street, Hailsham

Confirmed traders to date attending the market on Friday 1 August include Vegboxes4u (greengrocers), Scrumdidlyumptious (confectionery), Hailsham Lions (books), The Bumbling Bee Man (honey), The Funky Hen (clothing), Cinnabun (bakery), Love 1918 (wax melts) and Gourmet Grill (cooked burgers and sausages).

Tony Lee, Operations and Facilities Manager at Hailsham Town Council, said: "This is an exciting opportunity for independent traders to get involved without the usual costs. By offering free pitches, we're creating an open, supportive space for a real variety of stalls to flourish. Whether you're an experienced trader or just starting out, we'd love to see you at Hailsham Street Market."

The trial market site offers a more organised and manageable layout, conveniently located for passers-by. Moving the event to a weekday also opens up access to a different demographic - those who may not be able to attend weekend events.

The trial period will be carefully reviewed, with feedback gathered from traders and visitors to help shape the future of Hailsham's street market offering.

If you're interested in taking part - whether you're selling food, plants, crafts, or something truly one-of-a-kind - this is your chance to showcase your business to the local community.

To book your free stall or learn more about taking part, call 01323 841702 or email [email protected].