Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The talented team of volunteer repairers were ready and waiting as more than different 30 items were bought to the Hub in the hope of bringing back new life to things that had fallen into disrepair.

These included an ice-cream maker, garden tools, lamps, a kettle, an ornamental wooden yacht, two teddy bears and much more. Denise Holmes, a very talented seamstress was tasked with the job of restuffing a blue teddy and fixing its eyes so a little boy could have it by bedtime the same night.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Local resident Kate Thomas brought her much-loved, yet threadbare teddy bear 'Rupert' to our last Repair Cafe. He was sadly missing a nose and paws, brought about through 60-years of Kate's cuddles and even some pet playfulness.

Repairers Sandy Pollock, Helen Cussen, Eric Willner and Erica Vandersteen with her broken radio.

Rupert held special significance to Kate, as he was a gift given by her grandfather on the day she was born.

When Kate came to pick-up Rupert, she couldn’t believe he was back to his smiling best, stating: "Veronica had done an amazing job, it is so lovely to have my beloved teddy back in one piece with a new nose and paws," Kate stated.

The Repair Café has become a very popular event at the Hub, according to Liz Rawlings, hub manager.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: ‘It’s wonderful to see how much craftsmanship and skill there is in the village.

"We are very grateful to Eric Willner, Helen Cussen, Sandy Pollock, Denise Holmes, Veronica and Daniel Correa and Les Colcutt. They all give their time for free and if they can’t repair things on the day, they are happy to take them away and work on them at home.”

The Repair Café will be returning to the Hub in the Autumn, but if you can’t wait until then do visit the Haslemere Repair Café which takes place on the first Saturday of each month at the Swan Inn, Haslemere High Street.