Research project 'Refinding Newhaven Beach' will lead to a community musical

Residents were furious that their environment had become a dumping ground for projects like an asphalt plant, metal recycling and waste incinerator. But new initiatives have encouraged people on the hunt for an innovative seaside experience to flock to Newhaven from Brighton and Lewes, instead of the other way round. And local people are delighted with their new image as townspeople living where interesting things happen.

The latest attraction is (Re)finding Newhaven Beach, a self-contained research project that will form the inspiration for an immersive community musical planned for 2026/27.

It's piloted by playwright and opera libretto writer Sara Clifford, who spent time in the town meeting local people at the Hillcrest Centre in May for a drop-in and story-sharing event. Visitors chatted to a friendly interviewer who listened with fascination to memories of the town, the beach and the harbour.

Sara, who lives in Lewes, said: "That event was, if you like, a jumping off point. We had about 35 people who joined us with a variety of stories and memories, what they felt about the town and its changes. There were also three standalone drama, writing and art workshops on the day with Georgina Aboud and Carol Harvard at Seahaven Academy, Marine Workshops and the Hope Inn."

This was the first step for Sara in putting together an immersive musical, co-created by the community of Newhaven. She said: "People shared memories of building sandcastles, eating hot dogs, playing on the amusement games and kids racing on pedal cars. Alongside all of this, above the very industrial and fishing port, you have rare chalk grassland on the cliffs

"Newhaven is a very special place, full of contrasts, full of hope and packed with amazing people who deserve to have their voices heard. The project will support the community to celebrate its strong, unique identity at a time of transformation."

For the second stage Sara will write the outline of a new text and up to three scenes, inspired by these stories and memories, to be workshopped this Autumn. All the material will inform an application to ACE for a grant to run further workshops and interviews and write the full text for the musical. This will involve different styles of music, inspired by the town and its people. It will take place in different parts of the town, culminating in a procession to the beach.

The scheme is funded by the University of Brighton (Knowledge and Exchange research grant,) BN9/Creative Newhaven and Newhaven Town Council.

Sara has written over 30 plays staged all over London and the UK. Her work has also been produced in France, Italy, Guadeloupe and Hong Kong. She was a writer on attachment at Chichester Festival Theatre and her play, A Thousand Days, was a finalist in the Susan Smith Blackburn Award.