Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

People are being invited to give their views about how they currently use and how they would like to use Chichester city centre after 5pm.

A survey has been commissioned by Chichester District Council so that it can understand the experiences and perceptions of people who frequent the city centre and also those that currently do not use the city centre in the evening.

The aim is to gather as much information as possible in order to improve the experience for people who want to visit the city centre after 5pm. People can fill in the survey at: https://www.smartsurvey.co.uk/s/chichester/ until Friday, August 30.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We understand how important the night-time economy is for Chichester city centre, so much so that we have established a dedicated Chichester Evening and Night-time working group in order to deliver improvements for both businesses and visitors between the hours of 5pm and 5am,” explains Councillor Adrian Moss, Leader of Chichester District Council.

Residents and visitors invited to give their views on evening use of Chichester city centre.

"This work is linked to the Chichester Vision and our Events Strategy which is all about supporting and boosting the local economy by providing more activities and experiences for different groups of people and covering all ages.

“It only takes five minutes to answer the survey questions, and I would encourage everyone to take part. It’s also just as important for us to gather the views of people who don’t use the city centre in the evening, so that we can find out the reasons why and see what gaps in provision there are.

“We want our city centre to be a vibrant and welcoming space after dark, and so this survey is vital in helping us understand what needs to happen in the future.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad