Residents at East Grinstead care home enjoy sunshine, socialising, and a slice of pub life

Residents at HC-One’s Charters Court Care Home in East Grinstead, recently enjoyed a delightful afternoon out, embracing the sunshine with a visit to The Star in Lingfield—a local favourite and a proud supporter of the home.

Christine Freemantle, Pearl Skilton and Jo Lovegrove, residents at Charters Court, soaked up the spring sunshine in the pub’s beautiful garden, where they were treated to ice-cold drinks, delicious homemade pizza, and chips. The visit was filled with laughter, great conversation, and the joy of reconnecting with the world beyond the care home’s doors.

Julie Harper, Home Manager at HC-One’s Charters Court Care Home, said: “Who wouldn’t want a trip to the pub in the glorious sunshine? It’s days like this that remind us how important it is to keep enjoying life’s simple pleasures.

“These regular outings are part of Charters Court’s commitment to promoting active lifestyles and positive wellbeing among its residents. Getting out and about helps lift spirits, encourages social connection, and brings variety to everyday life.

“We would like to thank The Star Lingfield for their warm hospitality and continued support.”

