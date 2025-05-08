Residents turn out at Hailsham's Annual Town Meeting

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Potholes on Hailsham's roads, illegal/antisocial parking in the town centre and parking space provision were among the items raised at Hailsham Town Council's Annual Town Meeting held at the Civic Community Hall yesterday evening [Wednesday 7th May], at which many residents took part.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The meeting was attended by representatives from East Sussex Highways, Hailsham Youth Service and the Neighbourhood Planning Committee, as well as the Hailsham & District Twinning Association, Girlguiding Hailsham and The Railway Club.

Town councillors and Council officers responded to a range of issues raised by Hailsham residents including those relating to blocked access to the Cuckoo Trail from the new Ersham Park housing development, issues relating to parking in Brunel Drive and outside the James West Community Centre and concerns from residents over the antisocial riding of electric scooters in and around the town centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Also discussed was the condition of many of the roads in Hailsham and the need to address problems associated with potholes. In response to the issues raised, Town Council representatives assured residents that they will continue to make a case for the town's roads to be improved through attending East Sussex Highways' Strengthening Local Relationships (SLR) meetings.

Hailsham Annual Town Meeting, Wednesday 7th May 2025

At the SLR meetings, a range of issues will be discussed, including the condition of roads, pavements and public footpaths, as well as parking, speeding and other concerns.

At the Annual Town Meeting, praise was given for the high standard of maintenance at Hailsham Cemetery in Ersham Road, and for the footpath resurfacing and public toilet refurbishment projects recently completed on site.

Town Mayor Councillor Paul Holbrook said: "One of the highlights of the civic year is the Annual Town Meeting which provides an opportunity to speak to the electors of Hailsham and answer any burning questions they may have about the local community and the Council’s activities. I'm thankful to all the residents who took the time to come along and have their concerns addressed."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"In summary of the past year, there have been some challenging times to which the Town Council has responded with a positive outlook, hard work and commitment from members and staff."

"The Annual Town Meeting provided an opportunity for people to participate in discussion on town issues and local services."

Hailsham Town Council will next be holding its Annual Council Meeting which takes place at the Civic Community Hall in Vicarage Lane on Wednesday 28th May from 7.30pm. Members of the public are cordially invited to attend and witness the election of the Town Mayor and Chair for the coming year (2025-2026).