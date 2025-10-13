Restart a Heart Day: Local leisure centres to host free CPR workshops

Leisure centres in the Chichester District are offering free CPR training on Thursday October 16, in honour of Restart a Heart Day.

The free sessions will be led by a qualified first aid trainer and will take place The Grange Community and Leisure Centre, Bourne Leisure Centre and Westgate Leisure Centre, which are managed by award-winning leisure operator Everyone Active, in partnership with Chichester District Council.

There will be a number of slots available throughout the afternoon between 1pm and 2pm at The Grange Community and Leisure Centre, 3pm and 4pm at Bourne Leisure Centre and 10am and 12pm at Westgate Leisure Centre.

The sessions will focus on how to carry out CPR and use a defibrillator when someone is having a cardiac arrest.

The lifesaving procedure can more than double someone’s chances of surviving an out-of-hospital cardiac arrest, which affects more than 30,0000 people every year in the UK.

Led by the Resuscitation Council UK, Restart a Heart Day is an annual initiative that aims to equip the nation with the knowledge and skills to save a life.

Stuart Mills, Area Contract Manager at Everyone Active, said: “We believe that everyone should have access to basic CPR skills. You never know when a medical emergency could happen, so being prepared is vital.

“That’s why we’re pleased to be hosting these free training sessions, and we hope to see many people from the local community attending to learn this lifesaving skill.”

Those wanting to attend can simply turn up and drop in to the sessions, between 1pm and 2pm at The Grange Community and Leisure Centre, 3pm and 4pm at Bourne Leisure Centre and 10am and 12pm at Westgate Leisure Centre.