Restoration and cleaning of Shoreham War Memorial to take place in April

Shoreham's war memorial is badly in need of cleaning. During the weekend of 5th & 6th April, 1440 (Shoreham) Sqn, RAF Air Cadets will join forces with the Shoreham Detachment of the Sussex Army Cadet Force to clean the memorial, with the help of the "Military Grave Restorer".

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Memorial is filthy and will take a lot of hard work by the cadets to get it looking like new again. A qualified stonemaseon, and former soldier, Steve Davies (aka The Military Grave Restorer) will be on hand to supervise the Army and Air Cadets as they carefully hand-clean the memorial, ensuring that the inscriptions are readable.

The work is scheduled to take place on Saturday 5th and Sunday 6th April, come rain or shine.The cadets have been busy raising the required funds to purchase the large quantity of specialist cleaning detergent, and other equipment, since October.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thanks to generous donations from the local community, they have nearly reached their target but need more help.If you would like to donate towards the required cleaning equipment, you can do so at https://www.gofundme.com/f/clean-shorehams-war-memorial And why not come and say hello while the cadets are working. Your support would be most welcome.