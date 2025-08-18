Richard Esling, On the Grapevine: Italian wines for late summer nights' dreams

As the sun lingers on the horizon and the air holds the gentle promise of autumn, there are few pleasures greater than uncorking a bottle of Italian wine beneath the glow of summer stars.

These are the moments made for contemplation, conviviality, and of course, a glass of something remarkable in hand.

Italy, ever the romantic, offers just the right wines to match the season’s mood — wines that are luminous, layered, and dreamlike in their expression.

William Shakespeare set many of his plays in Italy, his knowledge most likely gained from studying Italian literature more than visits.

Dreamy Italians for Late Summer

Romeo and Juliet is famously set in Verona, a town intertwined with Valpolicella, Amarone and other elegant and expressive wines, whilst The Winter’s Tale is set in Sicily.

Each region of Italy, from sun-drenched Sicily to the rolling hills of Piedmont, pours its soul into the glass.

Florence, capital of Tuscany, is the setting for ‘Alls Well that Ends Well’.

Tuscany now produces some of the best wines in the whole of Italy, with producers like Francesco Frescobaldi leading the way with foresight and innovation.

Benefizio Pomino Bianco from Frescobaldi

Pomino Bianco Riserva Benefizio di Frescobaldi was born in the Castello Pomino di Frescobaldi estate, located in the province of Florence.

Exceptionally elegant with great complexity, citrus notes of pink grapefruit give way to ripe nectarine, with a touch of vanilla and cinnamon.

Made from 100% hand harvested Chardonnay, the wine is aged for 10 months in French oak, with further ageing in bottle before sale.

The 2023 vintage retains a freshness and aromas of acacia and honeysuckle, and ends well with a long, creamy finish. £36.65 per bottle from The Fine Wine Company (sold in cases of 6 bottles).

Miopasso Appassimento Wines from Sicily

Further south on the island of Sicily are intriguing wines of depth and quiet confidence, made by the Appassimento technique which involves partially dried grapes.

Miopasso Grillo 2023 is a rare white made by this method, giving a complex, layered and fruity dry wine, whilst Miopasso Nero d’Avola 2023 is a rich, fruity, concentrated and enchanting red.

Both perfect partners for twilight — reflective, yet endlessly intriguing.

‘The silence often of pure innocence persuades when speaking fails’ (Act 2 Scene 2). Between £12 and £14 from independent merchants such as Quaff Fine Wine and Field and Fawcett.

Barolo Riserva Tortoniano 2019 Michele Chiarlo

And as the night deepens and conversation turns philosophical, Tortoniano Barolo Riserva 2019 from Michele Chiarlo is powerful, concentrated, elegant and delicious.

From the Nebbiolo grape in north-west Italy’s Piedmont region, the wine is a pure expression of the prestigious Tortonian soils.

Aged for 2 years in different sized oak barrels, with further bottle ageing, there are notes of dark berry fruit, leather, tobacco and truffle with velvety tannins and fresh balancing acidity.

Deep ruby colour, full bodied and racy — the stuff of dreams, indeed. £53 from Hic Wine Merchants and other independents online.

Late summer is fleeting. But in these bottles, there is a chance to pause, to savour, to dream a little longer.

In the gentle warmth of evening, with the stars awakening one by one, Italian wines invite you to slow down—to savour not only the vintage, but the company, the stories, and the sweet, unhurried magic of a late summer night’s dream.