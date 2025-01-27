Richard Esling, On the Grapevine: Multi-award-winning Black Chalk Launches Wine Walks

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

English Sparkling Wines are now internationally recognised as being amongst the best sparkling wines in the world. Our changed and changing climate, together with chalk-based soils produce perfect conditions to produce top quality sparklers. Black Chalk winery and vineyards in Hampshire is a newcomer on the block but is already producing some of the most sought-after English sparkling wines.

A family owned and run winery based in Hampshire's beautiful Test Valley, this property has hit the ground running and bagged numerous prestigious accolades already: Gold at the International Wine and Spirits Championship, Overall Trophy Winner and Newcomer of the Year at the Wine GB Awards, Overall Winner at the Independent English Wine Awards, and Winner The Wine Society’s Wine Champions Competition last year.

Although our climate is changing due to the effects of Global Warming, making top quality wines in England is challenging and not for the faint hearted. To succeed in making world-class wines in the English climate takes passion, combined with a lot of hard work and resilience. The team at Black Chalk show just what is possible and their efforts are rewarded by the string of medals as described above.

Created by Jacob Leadley in 2015, the first wines were made from locally purchased grapes. In 2020, vineyards were purchased and a state-of-the-art winery was built, in order to have total control over the growing and winemaking. Zoe Driver joined the team in 2020/2021 and is the winemaker alongside Jacob, both having trained in viticulture and oenology (winemaking) at Plumpton College.

Towards the end of 2024, Black Chalk launched their Self-Guided Wine Walks. The tour starts at the Black Chalk Tasting Room, where visitors collect a walking tour map of routes around the vineyards, which take in the beautiful Hampshire countryside. Dotted around the routes are QR code signposts, which when scanned, provide audio commentary from the Black Chalk team, giving detailed insights into the viticultural side of winemaking. A glass of Black Chalk Classic is included back in the Tasting Room. The cost is £12 per person and further information can be found here: Wine Tours & Tastings in Hampshire .

I recently tasted Black Chalk Wild Rose 2021, made from a traditional ‘champagne style’ blend of Pinot Noir, Pinot Meunier and Chardonnay. A delicate, very pale pink sparkling rosé, the evocative aromas of which are reminiscent of an English rose garden. Soft, dry and beautifully balanced with red apple, raspberry, wild strawberry and conference pear notes, delicate, persistent fizz and deliciously long finish. Absolutely first-class English pink sparkling wine, worthy of all its accolades.

A rising star in the English Sparkling Wine Firmament. Find local stockists online or buy directly from the vineyard www.blackchalkwine.co.uk . Better still, take a day trip, visit the winery, taste the wines and take a walk through the vineyards in this beautiful part of Hampshire, with or without your dog if you have one!