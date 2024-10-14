Ringmer Parish Pump

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

St Mary’s Church – Our services this Sunday 20th are a Eucharist at 10.00am and Evensong at 6.30pm. You will be welcome at either (or both). Holy Communion will be said at two of our Care Homes this week – Tuesday at Holm Lodge and Thursday at LimeTree House. Coffee Break is on Wednesday in the Alan West Room between 10 and 12noon, please come for coffee and a chat. Toddlers is also on Wednesday 10.30-12noon in the Symons Hall and our weekly Eucharist is said in the Lady Chapel at 10.00am.

St Mary's Eco Tip for items too large for the bins. Furniture Now, British Heart Foundation, Age UK, St Wilfrids Hospice & The British Red Cross will collect furniture for resale as long as its in good condition and has the fire safety label still on. It is illegal to sell these goods without the label. Electrical goods can go to recycle sites and Currys stores will take them whether they are working or not. Fridges and freezers can be advertsied on Freecycle or Freegle websites if in working order. The baby bank at Crawley will take prams, buggies, baby seats, bouncers and baths. Raystede and local charity shops will welcome books and ornaments etc.

Ringmer Library - next Saturday 26th from 10am-12pm, the book and jigsaw sale is back. Free entry and loads of bargains for everyone. The Library will open again on Fridays from 2pm-5pm from 1st November until end of March 2025. Go along and browse. A lot happens in the Library!

Holm Oak Tree – On 8th October, Councillors of Ringmer Parish Council voted for the removal of both sections of the tree, to grind out the remaining stump and plant a replacement tree. The wood will be left on the green by the small parking area along North Road, for residents to take and use as firewood. Wood can be provided for wood carving etc by prior arrangement. Email: [email protected]

Comedy Night didn't happen! It has been cancelled, due to only 18 tickets being sold. I suspect one of the reasons might be because tickets cold only be bought through an online agent and not on the door. I'm sure a lot of Ringmer residents object, as I do, at having to buy tickets online. You always have to pay extra because they charge a fee for the privilege of doing it yourself! No, it doesn't make sense to me either.