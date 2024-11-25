Ringmer Parish Pump

St Mary’s Church – Our First Sunday at 10am service this month 1st December is our Christingle Service with lots of candles, singing and Christingles. We hope to see you. It is Advent Sunday so at 6.30pm we have Eucharist for Advent. Holy Communion will be said at Paris Lawn Care Home. There are our usual Wednesday events – Coffee Break in the Alan West Room 10-12 and Toddlers in the Symons Hall 10.30-12. On Thursday a Eucharist service is said in the Lady Chapel at 10.00am. We look forward to seeing you in the Village Hall on Saturday 7th when Father Christmas will be joining us at our Christmas Fair. There will be lots of stalls as well as games and refreshments.

Christmas Fayre – this Sunday 1st December in The Anchor pub garden, starting at 11am, there will be various Christmas goodies to buy, so go along and have a look.

Christmas Music - The Laughton Village Choir, Clockhouse Singers and Holy Cross Youth Choir invite you to a concert of Christmas Music and carol sing-a-long at Holy Cross Church, Uckfield on Monday 16th December at 8pm. Ample parking available in the Luxford car park. Tickets £10 from www.lvchoir.org.uk or cash on the door.

Ringmer Library run an all volunteer crew but still need funds to pay rent and buy books, so donations are always welcome. There is a permanent book sale trolley towards the back of the library, which is always packed with excellent condition second hand books at very low prices. You will also find a collection of old and interesting books that could make very special purchases. Check out the sale trolley too, particularly if you're looking for some Christmas gifts.

Recycle Coffee Pods – the alumium from your coffee pods are recyclable; 75% of alumium ever poduced is still in use today according to the European Alumium Association, so dont throw them away. You need a special bag which you can order free online and when filled, you can apparently have it collected from your home by Royal Mail, or you can drop it off at one of three points in Lewes (see all online). The pods are taken to a processing plant to separate the packaging from the coffee grounds which are used to create soil improver and renewable energy, whilst the plastic and alumium are transformed into new products, so a very worthwhile project.

Ringmer WI Update- We were delighted to welcome Phil Day from Sussex Cider and Vinegar to our meeting on 5th November. Bignose and Beardy, as they are known, make craft cider and cider vinegar in Framfield, using locally grown waste apples. Phil explained how what started as a fun hobby, has grown and developed, despite quite a few mistakes along the way! In addition to the 8,000 litres of cider made annually, some of which we were invited to taste, a wonderful community of helpers and friends has grown out of the environmentally sustainable enterprise, providing lots of fun on the way! Our meeting on December 3rd will be held in the main hall, as we are inviting members to bring a guest to hear King Henry VIII (aka Tony Harris) talk about his life, times and many wives. Finally, we would like to thank everyone who supported our Artisan Christmas Fair on November 2nd . It was a great success. Look out for us again next year – a superb way to support local crafts people and to do some early Christmas shopping!