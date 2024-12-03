Ringmer Parish Pump

News

Riverside Club- today our speaker is David Allen on Dame Agatha Christie and our last one of the year on Dec 20th, will be “Its a Wonderful Life” with a few suprises! Our Club meets two Fridays a month at Cliffe Church Hall, Lewes and is for the over 50's from 2pm-3.30pm (ish). We will start again in the New Year on Friday 3rd January 2025. Membership per year is only £15 and each Friday you attend we ask for the small sum of £4, which includes a cup of tea/coffee and biscuits. If you would like to come and see what its all about, you would be very welcome and would only need to pay £4 for the pleasure.

Ringmer History Group- Christmas meeting will be at 7.30pm tonight 6th December in Ringmer Village Hall, when we shall spend an evening with Sir Winston Churchill, portrayed by the professional entertainer and stand-up comedian Tony Harris. Sir Winston, despite an earlier career that can perhaps be described as chequered, became perhaps our greatest prime minister. Tony comperes and speaks at events across the country and comes to us very highly recommended as guaranteed to provide a memorable evening. As usual at our Christmas meetings, there will be a break in Tony’s performance during which we shall be serving mulled wine or orange juice and mince pies. We shall finance the meeting by the usual giant raffle, and will very much appreciate raffle prizes brought on the evening.

St Mary's Christmas Fair is tomorrow 7th from 10am-12.30pm in the Village Hall. There will be stalls of books, puzzles, toys, games, gifts and present ideas. Father Christmas will visit and there will be refreshments, fun and games as well as a Christmas Draw and Tombola.

Christmas Music - The Laughton Village Choir, Clockhouse Singers and Holy Cross Youth Choir invite you to a concert of Christmas Music and carol sing-a-long at Holy Cross Church, Uckfield on Monday 16th December at 8pm. Ample parking available in the Luxford car park. Tickets £10 from www.lvchoir.org.uk or cash on the door.

Ringmer Pet Store has been working with K9rescueukraine, a charity that supports animals suffering from the Russian war of aggression in Ukraine. Since the full scale invasion started in early 2022, Vanessa Weir at the Pet Store has been collecting dog food, supplies and money for the charity to deliver to the front lines. Pet Store co-owner Vanessa says: "Since just after the war in Ukraine began, we have been collecting feed, medications, bedding coats, accessories and money (for fuel and transpost) for the desperate dogs, cats, horses and other animals suffering out there. Our trusted charity K9 Rescue Ukraine transport these donations to the frontline and villages in Ukraine." As war fatigue set in, donations have dropped to almost nothing, while the needs of the animals are greater than ever. We know that there are so many deserving causes that need help, but if you would like to donate any of the above items please drop into the Pet Store, Ringmer. Please note that the Pet Store is happy to collect from you if that's easier, and that opened and part used feed and medicatiion is acceptable as long as it's in date. There are other ways to donate via the charity's website at https://www.k9rescueukraine.com/.