Ringmer Parish Pump

St Mary’s Church – We have two services this Sunday 16th February, Eucharist at 10.00am and Evensong at 6.30pm when we would be pleased to see you. Mothers’ Union have their monthly meeting on Tuesday at 7.30pm in the Church Room when we have a talk entitled ‘Thank you for the music’. Wednesday we have our usual events: Coffee Break at 10-12noon when you are welcome to come to the Alan West Room at the Village Hall for coffee and a chat. Then at 10.30am in the Symons Hall we have our Toddler Group for parents/carers to bring their pre-school children. As it is half-term you are welcome to bring their young siblings along. Thursday morning at 10.00am there is a said Eucharist in the Lady Chapel and in the afternoon at 4.00pm we have the last of the sessions of our Study group looking at The Lord’s Prayer in the Church Room.

The Riverside Club next meeting is Friday 21st of this month with Paul Myles. Paul will be talking about his career rise from “Rivets to Rodin”. He has had an interesting life. I know some of you are still poorly so hope you are feeling much better now and look forward to seeing you.

Ringmer Library - Our five most borrowed books in 2024 were all by Elly Griffiths and this month, we bring you the exciting news that she has kindly agreed to do an event for us in the Village Hall. She will give a talk about her writing and sign copies of her new book The Frozen People, which is out mid-February. It all happens at 2.30pm in the Village Hall on Saturday 1st March. Tickets are £5 each and are available (cash only please) at the library desk. Do book early – either at the library or by email: [email protected]

The winner of "The Black Loch" by Peter May was Neil Millbank – sorry to all the others who entered, but there is a copy available to borrow in the library. This month, we'd like to set you a different challenge to be in with a chance of winning a hardback copy of Helen Simonson's latest, well reviewed book,The Hazelbourne Ladies Motorcycle and Flying Club. We love hearing what our readers think of the books they've read, and we'd like you to write a review of the last library book you read - or any library book you've read. Short reviews please - 80 words maximum. Email them to us at [email protected] by 25 February and our anonymous panel will choose the winner. Suitable entries will be published (anonymously) on our social media.

On Thursday 20 February, the hearing aid maintenance session in the Library will be between 3pm and 4.30pm, brought to you by East Sussex Hearing.

Ringmer Dramatic Society's next production will be “Moving On” by villager Neil Way. Tickets will be available from 22nd February at Ringmer Pet Store or online from: ticketsource.co.uk