Ringmer Parish Pump

If you’re considering rescuing a dog or puppy then head to The Pet Store, Ringmer (opposite the Village Green) on Saturday 5 July from midday to 5.30pm.

You’ll meet Jo from Mani International Animal Organisation (MIAO) in Greece, who will tell you about the work they do, the dogs available for adoption right now and how it all works. It’s also an opportunity to meet some MIAO dogs already living in Ringmer and surrounding areas. There will be a fundraising raffle to enter, with the winner announced on Thursday 31 July – the star prize is a holiday in Greece! Tickets are available at The Pet Store, Ringmer at five for £5 or 15 for £10.

The charity currently has around 60 dogs looking for their forever homes and is an established, fully registered animal welfare charity based on the Mani peninsular in Greece. MIAO provides food, shelter, veterinary care and rehoming services for unwanted/abandoned dogs. Find out more at miao-mani.com and come and meet Jo on 5 July.

St Mary’s Church

On Sunday 6 July you’re invited to the FirstSunday@10 service, which is suitable for all ages with plenty of singing and a simple craft. Do bring the children along. From 4pm to 5pm on the same day, there’s a concert by the ‘Create Music Youth String Ensemble’, a group of talented local players. This is totally free, although donations are always welcome if you wish. Then at 6.30pm we have a Celtic Eucharist in the Chancel. On Tuesday at 9am there is Prayer Time to pray for our parish, village, country and the world. Then at 7.30pm at our Mothers’ Union meeting in the Church Room we will learn what happens to our recycling - you are welcome to join us. Coffee Break and Toddlers is on Wednesday and Thursday a Eucharist is said in the Lady Chapel at 10am. The Church Summer Fete is on Saturday 12 July in the church and Church Room between 2pm and 4pm – you’ll find stalls, a hamper raffle, treasure hunt, tower and organ visits and refreshments. We look forward to seeing you there.

Lewes Riverside Club

At Lewes Riverside Club last week we had a fabulous men’s choir so if you weren’t there you missed a great afternoon. It really wasn’t that well attended with only 30 members and, as I’ve said before, if we can’t keep the numbers up, we can’t keep going. Today (4 July) we welcome a talk from Ash Walmsley on Ashdown Forest and on 18 July Lewes District Council will be talking on Recycling - so if you have any unanswered questions bring them along! If you are interested in our members-only club and would like to visit us, please feel free to come along to Cliffe Church Hall in Lewes for the very small fee of £4. We have a variety of entertainment twice a month on a Friday afternoon. We start promptly at 2pm and usually finish around 3.15pm. You would be very welcome.

Ringmer Horticultural Club Summer Show

The summer show is in Ringmer Village Hall on Saturday 12 July. It would be great if more people could enter exhibits. Classes include fruit, veg, flower arranging and displays, crafting, baking, beverages, art and photography. Entry forms are in the schedule which you can view on our website at ringmerhorticulturalclub.co.uk or you can collect a copy from Ringmer Library.

At 2pm the show is open to the public wit free entry. There will be a wonderful display of exhibits to view and bring some cash to have a flutter on the raffle and enjoy some delicious refreshments. Why not stay until 4.15 for the prize giving and the entertaining auction of produce when you can grab yourself a bargain! Should anyone have an hour to spare on the day, we would really appreciate your help with either setting up, taking down, selling raffle tickets or helping in the café. Please contact the committee at [email protected]

Lewes District Citizens Advice

Lewes Citizens Advice will be able to give information and advice about socials tariffs and help with energy bills at the drop-in advice session held fortnightly in Ringmer Village Hall on alternate Tuesdays from 11.30-2.30pm (next on 15 and 29 July).

Laughton Village Choir concert

The Laughton Village Choir and the Clockhouse Singers, accompanied by the Modulus Quartet and conducted by Linda Glenn, will perform Handel’s Dixit Dominus in Holy Cross Church, Uckfield on Saturday 5 July at 6pm. Tickets, which cost £15 in advance or £20 on the door, can be obtained from villagesmusicfestival.org

The festival, organised bi-annually by Joan Royle, also includes an evening of jazz with the Andy Williams Trio in the beautiful garden of Limekiln Farm Chalvington and a piano recital by the renowned concert pianist Joanna MacGregor at Wick Street Farm.

Weekend life drawing in Ringmer

The Croft Studio (Gote Lane, Ringmer, BN8 5HX) is running monthly guided life drawing classes. From dynamic poses to reflective longer poses, this offers an exciting opportunity to improve or start your artistic skills. Bring your own materials, although some will be provided. Free parking and refreshments. It’s limited to ten places on Saturday 12 July and Sunday 10 August and costs £30 (payable when booking). Contact Kirstine at [email protected] or on 07956 419859 to book. Find the studio on Facebook/the.croft.studio.2023 and on Instagram/the_croftstudio