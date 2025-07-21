Ringmer Parish Pump

Fancy treading the boards? Ringmer Dramatic Society is looking for new members ahead of their fast approaching Autumn production.

Rehearsals for the next Ringmer Dramatic Society start in September and this thriving group of am-drammers are keen to welcome new members. But it’s not all about acting. There are opportunities for stage managers, prop hands, costume designers, lighting and sound experts, set design and construction and front of house, among others. There also plenty of social events to enjoy, so if you’re keen to find out more email [email protected] and check out Facebook and Instagram @ringmerdrama

The Pet Store, Ringmer (opposite the Village Green) continues to raise money for Mani International Animal Organisation (MIAO). Recently, Jo from MIAO visited the store to catch up with all of the Greek dogs that have been rehomed in Ringmer, meet people who are considering adopting a dog from Greece and explain more about the charity and its mission. Vanessa from the Pet Store has worked with MIAO for years to rehome dogs from Greece and has been very successful in doing so. As part of the fundraising for MIAO, there’s an opportunity to win a holiday for two on the Mani Peninsula in Greece (ts and cs apply). There are also plenty of smaller prizes, including vouchers for Grounded at the Forge, for the Pet Store itself, for the Anchor Inn and for fish and chips from Atlantikos in Ringmer. There is still time to get your raffle tickets to see whether you could be on your way to Greece! Call in at the Pet Store, Ringmer to grab your tickets. The raffle will be drawn and results announced on Thursday 31 July 2025. Good luck!

WHAT’S ON AT ST MARY’S CHURCH

The service on Sunday 27 July is a 10am Sung Eucharist with the opportunity for one-to-one prayer with a member of our Pastoral team. Holy Communion will be said at Holm Lodge on Tuesday at 11.30am an Lime Tree House on Thursday at 11am. The regular Coffee Break (10am to 12pm) and Toddlers group (10.30am to 12pm) are on Wednesday in the Alan West Room and the Symons Hall respectively. There are no Thursday Said Eucharist services until 4 September.

St Mary’s is constantly fundraising for the upkeep of the church, and as part of this effort, has an amazing collection of Glyndebourne Opera Season programmes to sell. A collection of 20 beautifully illustrated full season programmes ranging from 1960 to 2016 have been donated to the church to raise funds. These are highly collectible and offer the opportunity to own a part of Glyndebourne history. Contact Ruth Peters on 01273 791354 if you’re interested.

RINGMER HORTICULTURAL AND HOME PRODUCE CLUB

Last week, the club held its annual summer show. Gardeners have been having a difficult time with the weather conditions and so the number of flowers entries was down, but all other categories including held up well. Overall, 51 people contributed 293 exhibits, giving a fine display for visitors to the Village Hall.

The committee is grateful to those villagers who regularly submit entries and was also delighted to welcome a number of first-time entrants, who commented that they felt very welcome and will enter again in 2026. This year saw the club and staff at King’s Academy working to involve students in the show. They made a number of art and horticulture entries together with five in the under 16yrs cake bake class, which was won by a year 9 pupil. Before the prize giving Chairperson Jay Kendall commended entrants on the quality of the exhibits and thanked the volunteers for their help in making the event possible. President Gordon Fowlie then presented the various trophies before the traditional auction of produce. The next club event will be the Quiz Evening following the AGM on Friday 7 November. It is hoped that the schedule for 2026 will be available at the village hub event on Saturday 27 September.

FOUNDRY HEALTHCARE PATIENT EVENT AT RINGMER VILLAGE HALL

Ringmer Village Hall in partnership with Foundry Healthcare Lewes is hosting a Patient Event on Saturday 26 July from 10.30am to 1.30pm. Following a short welcome at 10.30am, there’s an opportunity to Meet the Team from 10.40am, complete with a Q&A. Come along and find out how the Foundry can support you – as well as meeting the team, you can learn about the online tools (Anima and NHS App) at the Digital Help Desk and meet the wider Care Team to find out who they are and how they can help. There are also Health Checks and healthy living tips on offer and the chance to give your feedback to Foundry about what matters to you and how they can improve your care in the future

If you have anything you'd like to see in this column email Deb Lancaster at [email protected]