Ringmer Parish Pump

Ringmer Dramatic Society's Autumn production is just round the corner - why not join up?

Rehearsals for the next production start in September, and Ringmer Dramatic Society is looking for new members. Of course, it's not just about being on stage - there are plenty of opportunities to get stuck into the more technical and backstage aspects of the production. Email [email protected] if you're interested in finding out more.

WHAT'S ON AT ST MARY'S CHURCH

It's time for the annual Sunday Service for you and your teddy bear! The 10am service on Sunday 3 August welcomes all teddies along with their owners. Then in the evening at 6.30pm there's a service of Compline, which is an ancient office deriving its name from the Latin 'completorium', meaning 'completion'. It is, above all, a service of quietness and reflection before rest at the end of the day. On Tuesday Holy Communion will be said at Parris Lawn at 11am, then on Wednesday the Coffee Break (10am to 12pm) and the Toddlers group (10.30am to 12pm) will take place as usual in the Alan West Room and the Symons Hall respectively. Saturday 9 August is Mary Sumner Day, when the Mothers’ Union celebrate their founder so there's a Coffee Morning in the Church Room (10am to 12pm) to raise funds for projects at home and abroad. Please come along an support them.

REVISED DATES FOR RINGMER MARKET

Please disregard the dates published in Ringmer Parish Magazine. The correct dates are as follows:

Saturday 9 August

Saturday 13 September

Saturday 18 October

Saturday 29 November

The market is on from 10am to 12pm on these dates and includes all kinds of stalls, including locally made food, crafts, bric a brac and more. Come and support the Ringmer Market at Ringmer Village Hall.

PICNIC ON THE GREEN

Date for your diary: Monday 25 August between 12.30pm and 5pm.

Come and join the annual Picnic on The Green celebrations. This year events will include a Car Show, Line Dancing, Treasure Hunts, the ever popular Dog Show, a host of fun challenges including a Water Balloon Competition, a Football Target Game and other traditional children’s games.

Live music will be provided by The Rock Choir, Skulldrummery and Work in Progress, while representatives of East Sussex Fire and Rescue and St John’s Ambulance will be showing off their equipment and training. Refreshments will be available, including ice creams, pizza and jacket potatoes. There will be a WI Tea Stand and Ringmer Cricket Club will be running a licensed bar.

There will be a large marquee on the Green if we need to take shelter, but it's hoped that the fine weather continues! The event is organised by Ringmer Parish Council.

RINGMER REPAIR CAFE

The Repair Cafe continues on the last Saturday of the month, with the next session on Saturday 26 August in the Parish Council Office, just off Harrison's Lane, in Old School Close. Please note, the Council offices are no longer at the Village Hall and head to Old School Close.

Villagers can get advice and help on repairing all kinds of items, from school uniform repairs to electrical, mechanical, wooden, garden tool (including sharpening), ceramic (advice), computer and audio problems, as well as sewing and textile repairs. There are also cakes and refreshments as you wait. See more details and photos on www.ringmerrepaircafe.org.uk or email [email protected] for more information.

RINGMER LIBRARY

Tickets are now available for local author event on 9 August. Molly Green is coming to the Village Hall to give a talk and sign copies of her new book The Wartime Librarian's Secret. Tickets are available at the library and cost £5, to include tea and home made cake.

The library is also busy signing up children for the Summer Reading Challenge. It’s a fun way to keep up reading skills over the long summer break. The theme this year is The Story Garden. Children under 11 need to read six library books over the summer and get rewards and prizes along the way, with a certificate at the end.

