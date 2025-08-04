Ringmer Parish Pump

We have a winner - Linda (pictured left with Vanessa Leon from The Pet Store, Ringmer) won a free holiday to Greece!

The raffle was in aid of Mani International Animal Organisation (MIAO), which helps save and rehome animals in Greece. The Pet Store, Ringmer is partnered with MIAO and there are a number of Greek rescue dogs living happy lives in Ringmer. The raffle and charity event raised £340 for the charity. Vanessa says: "Linda won a free holiday for two to Greece and she's looking forward to meeting the dogs at the MIAO shelter and those in foster. We're very thankful to everyone who donated to this and to our ongoing campaign to help displaced pets in Ukraine through our partners K9 Rescue Ukraine. We've been able to send another car full of desperately needed donations to Ukraine thanks to the generosity of Ringmer people."

Head to k9rescueukraine.com and miao-mani.com to find out more about both charities and how you can help, or just pop in to The Pet Store, Ringmer - find it opposite the Village Green.

Lewes Riverside Club

Raffle winner Linda and Vanessa outside The Pet Store, Ringmer (opposite the Green)

Lewes Riverside Club meets monthly at Cliffe Church Hall and on 15 August, there's a talk on 'Entertaining Women'. Sessions start at 2pm to 3.15pm and, for a small fee, you're welcome to come along and join the fun.

St Mary's Church

Mothers’ Union have their annual Coffee Morning on Saturday 9 August from 10am to 12pm in the Church Room to raise funds for projects at home and abroad. We’d love you to see you there. On Sunday 10 August, our 10am Eucharist is being led by the Revd Colin Pritchard. Tuesday morning you are also welcome at 9am to Prayer Time in St Mary’s when we pray, either silently or together, for our parish, village, country and world. Wednesday you are invited for coffee and a chat at Coffee Break in the Alan West Room between 10am and 12pm and parents/carers are welcome to bring pre-school children with their siblings along to Toddler Group in the Symons Hall between 10.30am and 12pm.

Ringmer Market

The next Ringmer Market is on Saturday 9 August between 10am and 12pm in the Village Hall. There are lots of stalls to browse, so come along and support this newly reinstated market. Dates for the rest of the year are Saturday 13 September, Saturday 18 October and Saturday 29 November. Please discount the date given in the Parish Magazine as this is incorrect.

Book now for life drawing classes

This month’s class is full but you can book for Saturday 13 September, Saturday 11 October and Saturday 8 November – all classes are between 2pm and 5pm at The Croft Studio in Ringmer (Gote Lane, BN8 5HX). Classes are guided tuition life drawing with a live model and are women only (although there will be male and female models). Free parking and refreshments and your place will cost £30. Some materials are provided although you can bring your own if you prefer. Contact Kirstine at [email protected] or on 07956 419859 to book and find the studio on Facebook/the.croft.studio.2023 and Instagram/the_croftstudio

Ringmer Dramatic Society

This flourishing and fun drama society is looking for new members. And it’s not all about acting – there are opportunities to get stuck into everything from stage management to props, lighting, special FX, makeup, set design, front of house and more. Email [email protected] for more information ahead of their September production and you can find them on Facebook and Instagram @ringmerdrama

Ringmer Library

The monthly Sociable Saturday is on Saturday 9 August between 10am and 12pm. This is a chance for members and non-members alike to hang out at the library, see what’s on offer, get to know new friends or chat with old ones. Everyone is welcome and there’s free tea, coffee and cake on offer. If you do want to join this community run library, it’s fast and free – you don’t need ID, just fill in a simple form and you’re good to go. Also on 9 August, the library welcomes local Ringmer author Molly Green who will be delivering a talk on her new book and signing copies in the Village Hall at 2.30pm. Tickets are just £5 to include tea and home made cake and are available at the library. You can email to secure yours to [email protected]. Find the library on Twitter@SaveRingmerLibr, on Facebook/RingmerVillageLibrary and on Blue Sky @ringmerlibrary.bsky.social

If you have anything to go in this column email Deb Lancaster at [email protected].