Ringmer Parish Pump

The 95th Laughton & District Ploughing Match is on Wednesday 17 September at Norlington Farm, Ringmer BN8 5SH

Open to the public from 9am to 4pm, it costs £6 per person. There will be Vintage, Classic and Modern tractors and Heavy Horse Ploughing competitions. For more information contact Shauna Fenner at [email protected] The Family Section has classes for cookery, preserves, handicrafts, flowers, fruit, vegetables and eggs and seven classes for children aged 11 and under. Contact Sue Hemington 07811427741 [email protected] for information on how to enter the classes. Go to laughtonagriculturalsociety.com/ploughingmatch for more information.

East Sussex Guild of Weavers, Spinners and Dyers

The East Sussex Guild of Weavers, Spinners and Dyers meet every month in Ringmer Village Hall. This month, they are holding an Open Day in the Village Hall on 20 September from 10am to 3pm, to mark International Spin in Public Day. There will be demonstrations of weaving and spinning, skills sharing, exhibition of Guild members work, members sales table as well as a children's corner. Free entry, refreshments available.

St Mary’s Church

Sunday 14 September is our Patronal Festival when we remember our patron saint, St Mary the Virgin, the mother of Jesus. We have a Eucharist at 10am. The Wednesday events take place as usual – Coffee Break in the Alan West Room at the Village Hall between 10am and 12pm when you can come and enjoy a cup of coffee and a lovely chat with neighbours, and between 10.30am and 12pm the Toddler Group takes place in the Symons Hall, also in the Village Hall, when parents/carers can bring pre-school children for a lovely play (the children!) and a good chat (the mums!)

At 10am on Thursday we have a said Eucharist in the Lady Chapel and at 3.45pm in the Church Room our new study course entitled ‘Questions of Faith’ continues. Why not come and join us.

Ringmer Village Library

The library is having a busy time, with Sociable Saturday on 13 September - come for a chat, cake and company between 10am and 12pm.

On Thursday 18 September OVESCO will be at the library between 2pm and 5pm to offer practical advice on energy and how to reduce your bills, while at the other end of the room there is the hearing aid maintenance session between 3pm and 4.30pm, run by East Sussex Hearing.

Local author and scholar Ian Christie-Miller, will give a talk and launch his new book in the Alan West Room of the Village Hall on Saturday 20 September at 7.30pm. The book is called Conscience – The Restoration and it highlights the ever-present, yet not always evident, presence of Conscience in the public and private arenas. Please reserve your seat by popping in at the library or by emailing [email protected]

Ivan's Automata Exhibition at Ringmer Village Hall

After more than 20 years making and exhibiting his quirky and humorous automata and mechanical models in Lewes, Ivan Morgan is this year having an exhibition of his expanding collection at Ringmer Village Hall, Alan West room. It will be for one day only – 20 September 2025 10am to 4pm. Visitors will be able to operate all the hand-cranked automata so it will be great fun for all the family. There is no charge. For a preview you can visit Ivan's website www.positivelycreative.co.uk

Email Deb Lancaster at [email protected] if you have something you'd like to see in this column.