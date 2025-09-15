Ringmer Parish Pump

Please help Ringmer Pet Store help the animals of Ukraine this winter.

The Pet Store, Ringmer (opp the Village Green) works closely with a charity called k9 Rescue Ukraine. This NGO takes no money for staffing or any other costs other than shipping supplies directly to the front lines in Ukraine to help the thousands of desperate, abandoned and struggling dogs, cats, horses and other animals.

Each year of the Russian war of aggression, the needs of Ukrainian animals grow. Heading into the winter, it's desperate. K9 Rescue Ukraine have pledged not to leave them behind. The Pet Store, Ringmer's Vanessa says: "As winter is approaching, the needs of the animals in Ukraine increase...the severe cold, lack of food and trauma. It's super expensive to transport donations to Ukraine now, so we need to focus on the absolute essentials - these are food, medications and dog beds."

If you have any spare dog or cat food, animal medications and beds, please donate to The Pet Store, Ringmer direct. You can also donate money or buy stuff there - whatever you can spare is so important. It's literally life or death for these animals and they have suffered for so long.

No soul left behind.

Check out k9rescueukraine.com for more details of where and how the donations reach those who need them the most. Thank you.

Exhibition at Ringmer Village Hall - Ivan's automata

Ringmer resident Ivan Morgan has been making automata - hand-cranked mechanical models - for more than 20 years. He doesn’t have an engineering background, he just took up the hobby-making things from wood and later concentrating on automata after he had retired. Over the years he exhibited his work at his previous home in Lewes but has recently moved to Ringmer and decided to put on a show in the Alan West room atRingmer Village Hall on Saturday 20 September from 10am to 4pm.

There should be enough space there to show all his quirky and humorous automata and mechanical models, of which there are now more than 100. They are all unique and to his own designs and all the parts are hand-carved from a variety of hardwoods. Visitors will be able to get up close to the models and will be encouraged to operate them.

The exhibition will be for one day only and promises be great fun for all the family, whether they are interested in all the gearing and mechanics, the amusing puns in the titles or just want to see what happens when they turn the handles.

There is no charge for entry but, for those who want to, there will be the opportunity to make a donation to local charities.

If you can't wait, you can see videos of most of Ivan's automata on his YouTube channel www.YouTube.com/positivelycreative or you can see photos on his website www.positivelycreative.co.uk

Ringmer History Group

Our next meeting is at 7.30 pm on Friday 26 September in Ringmer Village Hall when some of our members with memories stretching back to VJ Day, VE Day and beyond will be telling us, and answering questions, about Growing Up in Ringmer in their day. All welcome.

St Mary’s Church

We have two services this Sunday 21 September - a Eucharist at 10am and then Evensong at 6.30pm. You are welcome to come to any of these services. On Wednesday our usual events take place – Coffee Break in the Alan West Room at the Village Hall between 10am and 12pm when you can come and enjoy coffee and a chat, and between 10.30am and 12pm our Toddler Group takes place in the Symons Hall, also in the Village Hall, when parents/carers can bring pre-school children for a time of play for the children and a good chat among the mums. At 10am on Thursday we have a said Eucharist in the Lady Chapel and at 3.45pm in the Church Room our new study course entitled ‘Questions of Faith’ continues. Why not come and join us. Also on Thursday, Holy Communion is said at Lime Tree House at 11am.

International Spin Day at Ringmer Village Hall

The East Sussex Guild of weavers, spinners and dyers meet every month in the Village Hall. This month, they are holding an Open Day on 20 September from 10am to 3pm, to mark the International Spin in Public Day.

There will be demonstrations of weaving and spinning, skills sharing, an exhibition of Guild members work, members sales table as well as a children's corner. Free entry, refreshments available.

Are you new to Ringmer?

If you're new to the village or just want to get involved in some clubs and societies and meet new people, don't miss the Ringmer Hub on Saturday 27 September from 10am to 1pm in Ringmer Village Hall. More than 20 Ringmer groups and societies will be there with displays showcasing what they offer and be on hand to chat to you about what they do. It's a great opportunity to meet new people in the village in a relaxed, friendly setting.

If you have anything you'd like to go in this weekly column, email Deb Lancaster at [email protected]