Ringmer Parish Pump

Come and enjoy some jazz at St Mary's Church on Saturday 18 October.

On Saturday 18 October at 6pm in St Mary’s Church, Ringmer you can catch The Little Big Band playing jazz and show tunes from the golden age of big bands. Wine will be served in the interval and admission is free. Donations are welcome – all money received will go to maintaining the fabric of the church.

Other events at the church this week include our 10am Eucharist on Sunday 19 October including the Holy Baptism of Liliana. Then at 6.30pm we have Evensong.

Please join us for coffee and a chat at Coffee Break in the Alan West Room at the Village Hall on Wednesday between 10am and 12pm and parents/carers are invited to bring pre-school children to Toddlers in the Symons Hall between 10.30am and 12pm. Our midweek Eucharist is said in the Lady Chapel on Thursday at 10am.

Lewes Riverside Club

The Club has had some excellent entertainment over the last few months. In September we had the Ukulele Band who were brilliantly entertaining and the Hailsham Photographic Club who always have such fabulous photographs to show us on screen. For our first Friday this month, we were very much entertained by Michael Blencowe, who was speaking about his 'Long Walk Home' from Sussex to Plymouth, complete with photographs. Today we have Bridget Milmore with her talk, 'The Martin Sisters Secret Lewes Garden'.

Next month we have Ellis Kelseys Photography on the 7 November and the Community Chef on 21 November. Then unbelievably we are into December with the Little Big Jazz Band on 5th and on the 19th we have Christmas Music with mince pies of course.

If you would like to visit us, we are a club for the over 50s and meet on Fridays twice a month, in Cliffe Church Hall (doors open from 1.30pm) for a 2pm start at a cost of just £4 each week, to include refreshments. You would be very welcome and if you decide you would like to join us on a regular monthly basis, you could become a member in January for the year 2026.

Ringmer Community Speedwatch Group

The Ringmer Speedwatch Group is looking for a few more volunteers to join the group working to maintain safe speeds in the village, with backing from Sussex Police.

Contact the volunteers' coordinator Ray Eggleton on 01273 812962 or [email protected] for details and go to communityspeedwatch.org for more information of the national campaign and how it works.

Ringmer History Society - Historic Buildings

The Parish Council is now undertaking a revision of the Ringmer Neighbourhood Plan. For the original version, a decade ago, the Ringmer History Group contributed a list of 20 historic local buildings that qualified to be 'locally listed'. This has proven to be a successful policy, with planners, developers and even planning inspectors hearing Ringmer appeals accepting the designation without demur.

During October the History Group will be considering whether there are additional historic buildings that should be added to this list in the new Neighbourhood Plan.

We have come up with another 20 candidates, published in the September Ringmer History Newsletter (available to non-members in the Ringmer Community Library).

At our meeting in Ringmer Village Hall at 7.30pm on Friday 24 October we shall be discussing which, if any, of these deserve inclusion in the new 'local list'. Everyone is welcome to attend.

Link to Hope Shoebox Appeal 2025

Last year Ringmer managed to send 81 completed shoeboxes. The 2025 appeal is well underway - the filled boxes are sent to families and elderly people in Ukraine, Moldova, Romania and Bulgaria. If you are unable to fill a box, I would be happy to receive donations and we can make up boxes. Items required can be seen at www.linktohope.co.uk Or please contact, Sue Clyde, 01273 812700 for a leaflet and more details. Boxes must be completed by 7 November 2025.

Help me raise money for Ukraine

Hi, it's Deb Lancaster (the editor of this column). I'm working with The Pet Store, Ringmer to support a small Ukraine charity - k9rescueukraine.com that supports people and animals living in the worst hit regions of war torn Ukraine.

As the war drags on, it's difficult to maintain donations and fundraising. We are desperate to help these people and animals as the winter hits. As such, I will have a stall at Ringmer Christmas Market on Saturday 6 December where I will be selling my art. However, I would also like to sell anything and everything I can scrounge up as donations. Every single penny will go to this small but mighty charity and will directly help people and animals who continue to suffer.

If you have any good quality items, particularly anything that you consider 'giftable', please could you drop me a line at [email protected] and I will endeavour to collect. We'd be so grateful for anything you can donate and don't forget you can donate money, dog and cat food and meds directly to The Pet Store, Ringmer (opposite the Green). Thank you.

If you have anything you'd like to go in this column please send to Deb Lancaster at [email protected].