Robertsbridge Village Voice

ROBERTSBRIDGE BONFIRE SOCIETY

This Saturday, 16th Nov, sees Robertsbridges bonfire celebrations . The road at the junction of Heathfield Gardens/George Hill down to the roundabout at the end of Northbridge Street, Station Road, Willow Bank & Fair Lane will all be closed from 6pm - 10pm. There will be no access in or out. The society asks that all cars are removed from the George Hill, High Street The Clappers, Northbridge Street and Station road by 6pm. They do not accept any liability for damage caused to vechiles parked along the route.The procession starts at 7.15pm from the station and will enter the recreation ground around 8.15pm. Please do not pick up any discarded torches, they will be picked up by the people manning the cart, do not throw fireworks, please listen to the marshalls and security staff, children under 16 years of age must be supervised by an adult, please be aware of flying embers. Do not put buggies directly in the path of the procession. There will be collectors , who will be wearing an identification pass, shaking their buckets at you. Please give generously as all the money collected goes back to local charities. Programmes are available at shops in the village which will give you more detailed information. Have a safe and enjoyable night.

Christmas Capers

This years Christmas Capers is on Friday 6th December from 5-9pm . There will be a road closure in operation from George Hill to New Spice also the High Street down Station Road to the station. A diverson will be in place to the station. There will be no access to Willow Bank or Fair Lane between 5-9pm. The shops will be open , there will be stalls on the road as well as in the Village Hall, a lantern procession , choir , donughts, story telling and of course Father Christmas. More details will follow soon

St Mary’s Salehurst

Two early services on Sunday November 17th . There is Prayer Book Communion at 9am at St Mary’s Salehurst and Coffee with an Informal Service from 9.15am at Holy Trinity Hurst Green. The 11am service at St Mary’s will be Holy Communion

A reminder that St Mary’s Christmas Fair is on Saturday 30th November in the Village Hall. The usual stalls will be available plus a few extras; a great opportunity to buy some Christmas presents and support your local church at the same time.

Finally, you may be aware that Rev Annette is going into hospital this week and will probably be out of action until early next year. If you need to contact anyone from St Mary’s please contact Stuart Thompson, churchwarden [email protected] and he will be able to put you in touch with someone who can help. We wish Rev Annette a speedy recovery.Further details about services and other events can be found in The Villager or www.stmarysalehurst.com