Robertsbridge Village Voice

Robertsbridge Bonfire Society

Saturday saw RBS bonire night in the village. A torch lit procession made it's way through the village and onto the recreation ground where a spectacular firework displayed.

Thank you to everyone that come out to celebrate with us and those that donated on the night.We have had lots of people ask how they can contribute towards our event.

We fundraise all through the year to be able to put on our night, we do it because our community of friends and supporters love what we do.If you'd like to help support us and would like to contribute then please do via our just giving page.

All the monies we collect in our street collection this year will be allocated between our four chosen Associations: Salehurst School PTA, Warming up the Homeless,The Scouts, Brownies and Guides

ST MARY'S CHURCH, SALEHURST

As many of you already know it is with great sadness that St Mary’s PCC have announced the sudden death of Reverend Annette during surgery last week.

The church community are gradually coming to terms with Annette’s death and are putting short term plans in place for the next couple of months.

The Bishop of Lewes led our service last Sunday and was able to assure us of diocesan support but if you have any urgent enquiries, please contact one of the Churchwardens – Stuart 01580 819438 or Steve 01424 870822.

A Book of Condolence is in St Mary’s if you wish to sign; it is expected that Rev Annette’s funeral will take place at 2pm on Wednesday, November 27.

We have decided to cancel the Christmas Fair on November 30 but we are hoping that the Christmas Tree festival will go ahead from December 14.

At the early service on Sunday, November 24 there will be coffee followed by Holy Communion from 9.15am at Holy Trinity Hurst Green. The 11am service at St Mary’s will also be Holy Communion led by Rev Ann-Marie Crosse.

Further details about services and other events can be found in The Villager or www.stmarysalehurst.com

ROBERTSBRIDGE ARTS PARTNERSHIP

THE SNOWSMITH, Saturday, December 21, 4pm at Robertsbridge Village Hall – for age four upwards.

A heartwarming and magical tale of courage, invention and friendship, that will enthrall the whole family. Get lost in a world of breath-taking puppetry, live songs and folk music, all led by captivating storytellers.

Snow is a long lost memory for the grumpy town of Thawmor. No one believes it ever even existed! No one, except Eira… and she is determined to bring it back. Grab your inventor’s goggles and join Eira as she explores rivers, mountains and mines; meeting giant sea beasts, mischievous goats and finding unlikely friends in the strangest of places.

Performed by Half a String – the company uses puppetry, design and original music to craft fantastical human stories that are grounded in live performance. They tour theatre, publish books and work with people of all ages to unleash creativity. Their community of artists explore ideas to create accessible, intelligent and astonishing work that champions meaningful collective experiences.

The Snowsmith – Pay What You Can Ticketing

The RAP Committee has designated The Snowsmith a pay-what-you-can event. With the cost of living as it is, we know accessing cultural events is hard and we want to ensure as many people who want to can attend. Choose a price that works best for your financial situation. We do not ask for any proof of eligibility but will ask for your honesty as the scheme is only made possible by RAP’s limited reserves.

These reserves are built with the generosity of RAP Members and Patrons. Only the RAP Treasurer will be able to see who pays what for a ticket; any reports used by the Committee will be anonymised.

Snowsmith ticket price A (recommended price) – £20 – access for up to two adult partners and their own children. This ticket is intended for supporters who have access to a regular income and can comfortably afford the recommended ticket price.

Snowsmith ticket price B (RAP Members) – £15 – access for up to two adult partners and their own children. This ticket is intended for RAP Members only.

Snowsmith ticket price C – £15 – access for up to two adult partners and their own children. Choose this ticket if you have access to a regular income and have some disposable income but you would normally select a concession rate at another organisation’s event due to your age or personal circumstances.

Snowsmith ticket price D – £10 – access for up to two adult partners and their own children. Choose this ticket if you have access to income but it is low and unstable and you worry about meeting your own or your family’s basic needs.

Snowsmith ticket price E – £5 – access for up to two adult partners and their own children. Choose this ticket if you are unemployed, underemployed, or unable to work and worry regularly about meeting your own or your family’s basic needs.

Buy tickets at https://rap.org.uk/box-office

CHRISTMAS CAPERS - Friday, December 6, 5-9pm

As well as Robertsbridge Village Market this year, we also have some additional stalls which will be in and around The George, the High Street and Station Road.

No doubt a lot of stallholders will accept card payments, but some won't, so please do remember to bring some cash too if you wish to purchase anything.

If you know of any good quality producers who'd like to come along, we have a couple of last minute pitches left, so do put them in touch with us.

Many thanks to this year's sponsors who without, this event would not take place. Thanks to The blackshed gallery, THE FLORAL BOUTIQUE LTD, The Moat Practice - Moat Osteopaths, Olsten Soy Robertsbridge Arts Partnership Culverwell Cars.

If you'd like to sponsor this year's event or a future one, do get in touch.

#robertsbridgechristmascapers #itsbeginningtolookalotlikechristmas #robertsbridge