Rodmell and Southease Parish Pump

Well, we’re certainly having some rain! The gardens are refreshed, and everything is growing madly (especially the weeds).

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Some of my clients, walking The South Downs Way, came to my door absolutely soaked and told me that they very nearly got lost on the concrete roads in the Kingston area of SDW because it was such a thick mist and so cold. This was on Thursday 5th . I soon got them sorted out, and after going to our pub for a meal and some Harvey’s, they were feeling much better again. Today, 6th June, they were on their way to Eastbourne in rather better weather, which pleased them.

It's been one of those weeks this week, with lots of paying out to do one thing or another. Two visits to my dentist at Ringmer for trouble with my back teeth: one broke and needed a new filling to repair it, another had to come out. Ash is such a good dentist, so gentle and kind, and I was in and out in no time at all, with no problems, apart from paying the bills. Fortunately, I have had private health insurance for years, which helps.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Watching TV this morning about what you can catch from touching animals at farm shows, which are prevalent at the moment and have always been popular, made me think of my childhood, and the times I caught things from animals. I had tapeworms twice (not a nice experience, I can tell you), and I ended up in hospital with those. Ringworm, probably caught from opening gates that cows scratched themselves on, also roundworm and several other things. Wasn’t a big thing, as it is today.

Fabulous Sunset over Rodmell

You wouldn’t get farmworkers out in the middle of nowhere, washing their hands before eating their packed lunches, which had probably been sitting in the sun in their lunchboxes at the side of a field until lunch break time. They weren’t using wet-wipes or rushing to a hand basin every few minutes, as such things weren’t available then. Most of these people lived to a good age and hardly went to a doctor, so their immune system probably worked very well as it had plenty to fight against.

I have survived through thick and thin, and do realise how important hygiene is, and how lucky we are to have more facilities these days. Unfortunately, we live in an age of litigation these days, and people will get money wherever they can, given an opportunity, so farmers – like everyone else – have to cover themselves and their premises.

Even household pets can pass on diseases, and I would never let any of my dogs (when I had Beagles) lick my mouth or face, having seen the other places on their bodies they had licked! I do sometimes wonder if we are too clean, and our immune systems have nothing to fight against and will not be so successful in years to come. There are so many bits of our bodies, such as the appendix, adenoids or tonsils, that many of us live without these days. I recently had to visit a doctor and she said, “I don’t think we’ve met before”, to which I replied that I only usually come here for all the usual injections (Covid, flu, etc,). So, hopefully, my immune system hasn’t given up on me yet!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As children, we used to wander off over the hills all day, with our packed lunches in brown paper bags and a bottle of water or orange juice. We had so much freedom, and it was wonderful to enjoy school holidays, lazing in sunny, flower strewn meadows, looking up at clouds in the sky, which formed pictures of lakes and mountains, which seemed magical to us. We would return home tired and pretty grubby from climbing trees, playing in brooks and eating wild fruit, like blackberries, and our mums would demand our crumpled-up lunch bags, and empty bottles would be put in our home rubbish bins and not left all over the countryside, such as happens now. Sounds too good to be true, but that’s how it was.

Pollution is the main dirty word these days, as we destroy our planet. As I’ve said before, many in this world care and work hard to improve things, but others only seem to have war and money and power on their brains. Things go into space and fall back down to earth, costing God knows how much money, which could have been used wisely. Wars create acres of rubbish and masses of air pollution as well as human despair. I know some will be saying, “What about volcanoes, an act of nature”, well, maybe nature is fed up with us all, don’t you think?

I remember butterflies flying around as swarms of colour. How many children these days will ever see that, unless they go to areas such as the Amazon (before that is destroyed).Oh! well, must be positive, maybe sense will prevail somewhen!

As Catriona, who is helping me with Parish Pump this week needs it for publication early, I will write about Rodmell Open Gardens Day next week, so don’t worry that I haven’t acknowledged it. Many thanks to Catriona for her help.

My phone problems are ongoing, and my kind neighbours have been wonderful in all the help they have been giving me since January 2025. Will “Daisy”, my provider, ever sort it out, I wonder?