Rodmell & Southease Parish Pump

Our pub the Abergavenny Arms, put on a splendid tea for the VE day celebrations, all free for anyone who turned up. It was a busy time for them and so appreciated for all who came and gave donations to the British Legion, a very good cause.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Daisy, Chris and staff at the Abergavenny, are highly thought of by the village, and really put themselves out to take part in anything that comes up, throwing heart and soul into keeping our lovely pub going. If you wish to visit the Abergavenny in the near future here is a sample of what goes on; Monday evenings – Burger Night, including veggie and vegan options. Thursday evening is Steak Night with a choice of steaks. Home deliveries are available most evenings too. The first Wednesday of every month there, is a Quiz night with £2 entry per person, to play a maximum of six people per team. Occasionally on Friday and Saturday nights, there will be live music. They are thoughtful enough not to have it too loud, and so don’t upset the neighbours, me being one of them! For more information please see the https://www.facebook.com/abergavennyarms or the pubs own website www.abergavennyarms.com to book a table (always advisable as the pub is popular and does get busy) call 01273 472416.

My B&B clients love our pub, and it’s so handy for people who are doing the South Downs Way as after walking miles all day find they only have to walk across the road to get a good meal, and a pint of Harveys.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It’s certainly been a busy time for the veterans that are left and the Royal family. Having watched some of the celebrations on TV I realise that as is said ‘nobody puts on celebrations and pageantry like the British'. I felt when watching it all, that I couldn’t live the life of a Royal. Imagine being on public show all the time, having to look so perfect, changing outfits so many times a day, shaking heaven knows how many hands etc. etc.

Rodmell VE Day Beacon

My father missed being sent out to Burma in the war because of health problems, so was sent to Barnard Castle and the Sandringham area to teach men how to drive tanks. What a piece of luck that was as those men that did go had such bad times. My mother was in the Women’s Land Army in the Seaford to Eastbourne area working at forestry and farming and loved it. Her family in Brighton were bombed out three times and her young brother was killed abroad, plus her favourite cousin Violet had got engaged and gone to a cinema in Brighton to celebrate with her finance. The cinema was bombed and both were killed. She was found with the cinema cat on her lap. It all made the news at that time. My father always told me ‘There is no glory in war only pain and hurt’. His dearest friend committed suicide after coming home from being a war photographer in the camps in Germany and just couldn’t cope with it. Every time you switch on the TV or radio another war has started somewhere. If you had a map of the world, and stuck pins in it where there were wars at the moment, it would be many. We just don’t learn, do we?

The pageantry of finding a new Pope, has also taken up a good part of the news lately and it brought home something said to me by an old boyfriend of mine years ago, who went to Rome and was appalled by the richness of the Vatican and the poverty of the people outside its walls. This must have been in the early 60s. I went to Rome to visit relatives, who lived in a lovely, gated area with swimming pool and lovely grounds quite near to Vatican City and they took me to see the Vatican. All its gold and glory was too much for me I’m afraid. When I watched it on TV, I just kept thinking how much did this all cost and shouldn’t the people who obviously put all their heart and soul into creating the robes and artifacts over the years, get credit for it not the people who own, use and wear them. However, we all think and feel things in different ways and the amount of people there in their devotion were using banks and restaurants, hotels and other facilities to help Rome’s economy and give people jobs. As they say ‘every cloud has a silver lining’

All the gardens that are soon to be open to the public in Rodmell for its Open Gardens (Sunday 8th June 2-5pm) need rain and I’m sure the people who work on them are like me, fed up with having to water so much to keep things going. But I’m sure the 8th June will give people many moments of pleasure.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The village meeting in the Village Hall on VE day was well attended and interesting. Roger Ford gave an interesting talk and presentation on Rodmell in its war days, and I’m sure will be finding more details for future talks. Our MP James MacCleary also gave an interesting talk as did a very exuberant Dylan Walker from People’s Parks for Nature. The Aim of PPN to create a network of interconnected green and blue spaces managed by or for local communities to restore nature and foster a deeper connection with it. For more information visit https://swordfish-llama-aafs.squarespace.com/ After the meeting people strolled up to Mill Hill where the Wettern’s had kindly arranged for a beacon to be lit to finish the village’s celebration of 80 years since VE Day.

Thanks go to our Parish Councillors for organising these events and congratulations to our Residents of the Year; Caroline Archer for all her hard work on things like the Rodmell Horticultural Society, Coffee Club etc. and Paul Mellor for his hard work and enthusiasm for the Rodmell Panto. Sadly, Caroline is leaving Rodmell and her house is up for sale.

Don Ford came up to give me a picture of the new bench down on the Egrets Way path by the river. He arranged with the Wettern’s to put it there for those of us who now cannot walk very far so we could ‘totter’ down there have a rest and a chat to passers by before wending our way home. Sadly, Don has just told me that the bench has disappeared.